Council approves revised waste collection agreement, new road grates and more during packed meeting

It was a busy, yet efficient, regular Village Council meeting this past week.

In addition to dealing with a pesky e-bike issue and hearing a presentation on the upcoming SoFlo Boat Show in Virginia Key, Councilmembers approved a series of resolutions, including a close vote on renegotiating the contract with Great Waste and Recycling Services LLC.

The waste collection agreement with Great Waste and Recycling Services allows for a 4% increase to offset the county's tipping fees. After some debate, it was approved 3-2 (Allison McCormick and Fernando Vazquez were unable to attend the second half of the meeting).

Councilman Moss, who cast a "nay" vote with Ed London, said, "From a principal standpoint, renegotiating a contract that's already been signed" didn't sit well with him. He said it opens up the door for others who had a hard time during the pandemic and would set a precedent. "At the end of the day, a contract is a contract," he said, noting they could have applied for different PPL loans that were available.

Said Councilman Frank Caplan, "A contract is a contract until their amendment is warranted."

Mayor Joe Rasco said he didn't think this was a precedent. The increased tipping fees from the county couldn't have been predicted when the contract was signed, he noted.

Council also approved, after much debate, an agreement with Abtech Industries, Inc. for installation and maintenance of Ultra-Urban filters in those catch basins, not to exceed $123,500.

Officials said the filters will not hinder water flow during extreme rain events and, in any case, the grates could be picked up, or raised, if a severe warning is forecast. Even smaller filters could be installed. However, if Key Biscayne's existing pipe systems cannot handle a huge flow of water, then flooding could occur.

Councilman Brett Moss questioned what would happen if the filters failed and caused backups.

"We're all taking a little risk here," he said, noting that this "test" program will obviously benefit the filter company a great deal if it works:. "Maybe, like Councilman (Ed) London said, 'If it works, we'll pay for it, but if it doesn't...' ."

Among the action items:

– Mayor Rasco appointed Mark Wigmore to the Board of Special Magistrates and Silvia Zavala to the Village Athletics Advisory Board. Those not selected are eligible to join other boards as spots become available.

– Council approved the selection of Southeastern Engineering Contractors Inc., for the Crandon Boulevard and Harbor Drive intersection, not to exceed $484,193.

– Approved was an agreement with Emilio Lopez Technologies, LLC for installation and maintenance of under-grate filter units and curb inlet filters at the K-8 Elementary School basin, not to exceed $86,976.

– Approved an ordinance to amend Chapter 21 of the Village Code to establish construction and permitting requirements for construction work in the public rights-of-way.

– Approved a resolution for Capital Project authorization to complete Phase 2 of the Village's security camera and License Plate Recognition systems from ER Tech Systems, Inc. in an amount not to exceed $107,163.42.

– Approved a resolution selecting Floridesco LLC for the Community Center LED lighting retrofit project, not to exceed $112,059.55. These lights are expected to result in annual savings of more than $29,000.

– Councilman Moss introduced the 24 members of the Key Biscayne Youth Council, thanking them and all the volunteers, before Council members and Commissioner Regalado joined them for a group photo.

– Mayor Rasco proclaimed March on Key Biscayne as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, as other communities have done.

– Approved first readings of several ordinances (the second reading is March 14) for:

Plans to create a Sustainability Advisory Board, which will report to Council yearly.