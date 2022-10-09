Council candidates discuss critical issues facing Village, including need to retain warm, safe atmosphere

Just 33 days before the Nov. 8 Election Day, voters on Key Biscayne got a glimpse of the five Village Council candidates running for three vacancies last Thursday night during a "debate" that actually turned into a 90-minute, rather congenial question-and-answer session.

The event was presented by the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce and the Islander News.

Andy Herrera, Nicolas Lopez-Jenkins, Oscar Sardiñas, Fernando Vazquez and incumbent Ed London each voiced their opinions, ranging from the recent $36.9 million budget approval, to how they would vote on the seven Charter amendments, to the proposed increase in the Village debt cap, to how they would make friends "across" the causeway when it came to issues such as Rickenbacker Causeway enhancements.

Commonalities were plentiful, including the goal of preserving and protecting the community as it is now, without overtaxing the residents.

They spoke of their backgrounds, and how they found Key Biscayne and never left.

Herrera, for instance, said he is from Cuba, and recalled sleeping just two hours a night while working toward his college degree and learning English at the same time. London came from the "cold, gray skies" of Philadelphia, not knowing anyone but making friends quickly. And Vazquez spoke about his journey from Argentina to Boston and down to South Florida, where his professional civil engineering acumen blossomed into a rewarding career, one that could be pivotal when it comes to helping with the infrastructure improvements slated for Key Biscayne.

Others talked about the friendliness of the people on the island, including Sardiñas, who once felt the community's warmth at his doorstep when his family was facing a near tragedy; and now he wants to pay back the kindness.

"My parents tell me to stop doing free stuff, but I can't help it," he said, noting he also is the founder of a nonprofit that donates funds to local schools.

Lopez-Jenkins said he started visiting Key Biscayne in the '80's before moving here in the '90's. He said he enjoys the lifestyle, where he can take his daughter to school in a golf cart, where his dad can have that early cup of coffee with friends at The Golden Hog, or being able to go out and walk the dog at 2 a.m. "and not have to think twice about it.

"... It's not inexpensive to live here; we pay a premium to live here,” he said. “But we have a lot of issues in the future, a lot of capital improvements, which are important, but so is keeping the culture (that is already) established in Key Biscayne."

'Vision Plan is a dream'

When it came to the question about how the Vision Board executed its three-year study -- the final volume being presented to Village Council this coming Tuesday night -- all said it was a great work in engaging the community with surveys, workshops and concept displays.

But, the bottom line?

"The Vision Plan is a dream," London said. "A dream of professionals that can happen to Key Biscayne in the future ... Is it possible? Does it become reality? The truth is, most of it won't become reality in my lifetime."

Vazquez said creating this road map to the future has taken a lot of work. The bottom line, he noted, is that when a plan involves such things as traffic issues, stormwater and greenways – and aims to retain the character of the community – "We need to make sure this thing gets done, and that's what I'm here for."

"It's probably the most inclusive plan we've ever had," Sardiñas said. "On the website, there were 7,000 visitors and 700 surveys people responded to ... I just ask you to look at it, and get involved. ... Even if a lot of these things won't be realized, this Vision is going to take us forward and we have an idea of what betterment (for the community) looks like."

As far as making "friends" with those on the other side of the causeway?

Herrera called the existing leadership "very weak," not able to make a partnership with a neighboring government, which would be his primary goal. In the recent case of a homeless camp being considered for Virginia Key, Herrera said the lack of a solution still bothers him. He wanted to get the organization, Hermanos de la Calle, to help find permanent residences for the homeless, not having them treated like "animals." But no one at the top of Key Biscayne's government responded.

Sardiñas took exception to the "weak" comment, saying negotiations led to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniela Levine Cava halting Plan Z.

"We have to understand our place and do enough to get people to listen,” he said. “We have an amazing causeway plan and now we have others looking at us (for guidance), looking at little Key Biscayne."

Lopez-Jenkins said he's been friends with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez for many years.

"He's actually endorsed me in this (election). ... We're good neighbors (Miami and Key Biscayne), and good neighbors don't sue each other. People from Miami love to go to Key Biscayne, and people from Key Biscayne love to go to Miami. It doesn't need acrimony between the two," said Lopez-Jenkins, who added that Suarez is willing to talk to residents on Key Biscayne, likely after the election.

Vazquez, meanwhile, said he's worked with many stakeholders in Miami-Dade County while as a former engineer with Miami Beach, handling projects on the Julia Tuttle Causeway and I-395. He said bringing in the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority as a partner, as some have asked, to handle the estimated 30,000 vehicles that actually reach Key Biscayne (half of the 60,000 a day that enter the Rickenbacker) would not be wise. Instead, he said, the Village should work to get a piece of the $1.3 trillion in federal infrastructure money that is available.

Charter amendments stir talk

One of the biggest issues Thursday evening dealt with the seven Charter amendments that will be on the ballot – specifically, calling for the authorization to raise the threshold for capital projects from $500,000 to $1 million, without issuing mailings to residences; raising the Village debt cap from 1% to 2%; and, allowing land regulation amendments to be approved simply by a "supermajority," or, say, 5 of 7 Council members.

Herrera got the ball rolling by saying he would not support any of these because, as they stand, "(they) will not improve the residents' quality of life ... these amendments are taking away the rights from the voters."

He also said he was concerned with ethics and the transparency of the Charter Revision Committee, asking, who drafted the amendments and how did these members get chosen to the committee? He said he also was wary of a possible "pact" with some members on that committee and Vision Plan board members.

"Allowing $1 million without public oversight and increase the cap from 1 to 2% ... $189 million," he said. "We get more in debt. Then we get into paying higher taxes. We don't want that."

London said he's "all for oversight management," but as far as the debt cap, "eventually, we'd have to do it. This says to the world we have the ability to do it. Just because we'd be raising it to 2% doesn't mean we're gonna spend any more or any less."

"Let's take care of the critical areas first," Vazquez said.

"Density" was a word tossed around several times during the evening, specifically when it came to the land regulation amendment. Sardiñas would recommend creating a referendum to add a clause concerning "density" to protect the community. London, however, said that if more density was being harbored, it would have to go before state leaders, and they likely would not want to add more people to a barrier island.

Another topic raised during Thursday’s discussion was how each candidate would have voted in last month's 4-3 vote to approve the $36.9 million FY 2022-23 budget and the 3.1533 millage rate.

Sardiñas joked that London had an "unfair advantage" on this issue (and two others) because he still is part of the Village Council.

London said, "I was one of those three horrible people who thought (the budget) was excessive, wasteful ... We have too many employees, not the right size, we're adding people, adding overhead." He also spoke of the General Fund surplus that is now at $13 million, yet "we keep taxing our residents."

Sardiñas said London "hits on a lot of great points," but he's not sure he'd cut the budget to any extent. "Maybe repurpose some of it. ... The best practice is 30% (for surplus) and that would be $11 million. But look at what happened on the west coast (with Hurricane Ian); $11 million wouldn't do it.

"I come from a school that says, 'you get what you pay for' ... Several people (on the Council) spent a lot of hours looking at that budget. You could tell ... we still have the lowest millage rates in the state of Florida and an incredible level of service."

Herrera, who said he attended every budget meeting and workshop, called the Council "irresponsible" for approving such an "extremely excessive" budget, while so many people are on fixed incomes and worried about more taxes as inflation rises.

Lopez-Jenkins said the way he judges how a budget works is the level of service being received. "I stepped up in front of Council and asked for a special needs coordinator, and the next meeting it was there,” he said. “With local government, you can follow the trail of money.

"As an average citizen, I'm incredibly satisfied with the services (in Key Biscayne). Like Oscar said, this is not an ordinary community."

For a reply of last week's debate, click here.