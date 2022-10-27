Key families travel to Peru

A condor soars through the crisp mountain air while flying over the ruins of an Inca ceremonial site nestled in the saddle of a high Andean ridge that is ringed by snow-capped summits and flanked by plunging, densely forested slopes.

That is the type of mental imagery absorbed by four families from Key Biscayne who traveled to Peru this summer to see the Incan ruins of Choquequirao, which means “Cradle of Gold” in the native Quechua language. Their journey required the travel party to hike 40 miles across an amazing range of ecosystems to get to the five-acre archaeological site.

Trip organizer Oscar Ibarra grew up in Lima, Peru, but now lives on the Key with his wife, Claire, and their two teenage daughters. The Ibarras own a hostel in Cachora, Peru, that offers a trekking package with mules, porters, a guide, and a professional chef.

Among the other members on the expedition were Key resident and journalist Kathie Klarreich and her son, Kadja. She described the expedition as challenging but “great for families who are looking for a kind of off-the-beaten-path adventure.”

The new electronic message board at the Village entrance, part of the Crandon Boulevard Master Plan improvements, is up and running. The message board will be used to advertise community events such as Village Council meetings, Key Biscayne Athletic Club program registration, festivals and elections.

Make a decision on power lines now or dig up new construction later.

Ongoing Crandon Boulevard road work could force the issue when it comes to whether or not to bury the Village’s power lines.

Crandon Boulevard Master Plan officials discussed underground lines at a Tuesday, December 5, construction meeting, saying the time is now for the south end of the island – otherwise, everything they are installing currently would have to be torn up in the future, something local leaders have discussed at length and continue to consider.

“We’ll see how strong the Council’s resolve is on this issue,” said Crandon consultant Ramon Castella, who has also been hired by the Village to start planning for underground utilities.

Although Castella’s study is still in the early stages, Crandon officials said it would make sense to bury line along Crandon Boulevard from Mashta Drive south while Crandon is already torn up for the road project. Lines in the residential neighborhoods in the area are already buried.

“Every sidewalk we’re putting in now would be disrupted,” project manager Paul Abbot explained. “If the Village wants to bury its utilities, now would be the hour.”

