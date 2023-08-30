Key Biscayne's long-running State of Emergency for the COVID pandemic will remain in place for now after Village Council members Tuesday night decided to defer the vote on the conclusion of the declaration when a related issue of mandatory, non-virtual attendance dominated the discussion.

The State of Emergency has been in place since March 13, 2020 as the pandemic had gained momentum, but Village Manager Steve Williamson decided this would be a good time to end it.

“We’ve done our due diligence, so that there’s no outstanding claims due to us,” he said, referring to reimbursements from either the State, County or FEMA for everything the Village did to support the efforts against the disease.

The State of Florida ended its COVID-19 emergency declaration on June 26, 2021, and Miami-Dade County ended its declaration this year on May 11.

“COVID is still a health concern, but I think the country has put it in a category (of not being an emergency),” Williamson said earlier Tuesday in an Islander News interview. “It’s back to business as usual for our Council and committees.”

Well, it is and, maybe, it isn't.

One of the stipulations of removing the local State of Emergency would mean that Councilmembers would not be able to attend meetings virtually by using a blanket COVID excuse (virtual attendance at workshops in OK) and instead would have to receive a favorable vote by Council at the start of the meeting, a rule which leads to more questions.

That didn't sit well with at least a couple of Council members Tuesday night.

Fernando Vazquez thought it was a "tad strange" for him to be asking the Council's permission to sit on Council, even remotely, to represent the public, even after residents voted him into office. "That doesn't sound right," he said. "My concern is that this could have unintended consequences... I would consider caution before we vote on this. ... It's important (that) we are here to show our faces to the public."

Councilman Ed London, who has appeared at several Council meetings this year through the Zoom lens, felt Williamson's resolution was a way of targeting him.

But Mayor Joe Rasco took exception, saying he was "disappointed" with his stance. "I don't see it that way," Mayor Rasco said. "Ed, if you ask for that courtesy, I'd give you that courtesy."

"You say we've cleared our books on outstanding claims or purchasing ... so is there any reason to (drop) it?" London asked Williamson.

He replied that the "State of Emergency is over" (the federal Public Health of Emergency recently expired May 11), and he didn't feel comfortable in potentially abusing State of Emergency powers.

According to Chapter 9, Sections 5-6 in the Key Biscayne Municipal Code, a local declaration of a State of Emergency can encompass several things, such as curfews, assigning off-limit areas, prohibiting the sale of goods or services at more than average retail prices, water usage regulations, regulating and/or rationing fuel or ice, and establishing emergency procurement procedures.

Multiple "emergencies" can take place at the same time (such as hurricane damage or other spread of diseases, for example) in a municipality, Village attorney Chad Friedman said.

Terminating a State of Emergency in this case would mean that the Village's agencies and departments are able to manage the situation “without extraordinary assistance.”

Friedman said the end to the declaration would have gone into effect Sept. 30 on Key Biscayne, but that date is now in jeopardy because the next Village Council meeting is not until Oct. 10.

Another spike in infections

Vice Mayor Frank Caplan also wanted the Village to be cautious on ending the State of Emergency now, but for another reason.

"There's been a spike in infections ... a lot of illness (still out there)," he said.

Although case numbers have been comparatively low from the height of the pandemic, new cases in Florida have climbed into the 18,000-plus range in the past two weeks, compared to 5,853 for the week of June 9.

From Aug. 11-17, 41 deaths in the state were attributed to COVID, bringing the cumulative

total to 89,905. And, if that's not sobering enough, now health authorities and scientists are studying BA.2.86, a new strain of the virus that causes COVID-19, after the highly mutated variant was spotted spreading in multiple countries around the world and at least two U.S. states, according to a CBS News report.

According to the latest data provided by Florida's Weekly Situation Report and the Florida Department of Health, there were 394 new hospital admissions last week for COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County, only a 1% increase from the previous week. That amounts to 8.3 admissions per 100,000 population, the same rate as Broward County and less than Palm Beach County (up to 11.7 per 100,000 people).

Miami-Dade leads the state by far in vaccinations, with 99% of the population 6 and older having had at least one immunization.

Overall, there have been a reported 1,537,337 cases of COVID-19, or 29.1% of Miami-Dade's population. From Aug. 11-17, there were 2,420 cases recorded with a 20.4% new case positivity.

Friedman agreed with Caplan at one point, saying, "Maybe Council should take a breath (on this vote). There's been a spike (in cases)."

Nearly 13,000 people were hospitalized across the country with COVID-19 last week, a number that has doubled since late June, according to the CDC. Per capita, COVID hospitalizations are highest in Delaware, North Carolina, Missouri, Florida, and Hawaii, according to The New York Times tracker.

Splitting the resolution?

As far as the obligatory in-person attendance in regard to the State of Emergency declaration, which is also voiced in the opinion by Florida's Attorney General, other Council members shared their thoughts, as well.

"There were times when someone was traveling and we called an emergency meeting, or someone was sick," Allison McCormick said. "It's better on Zoom (rather than a phone-in) ... but we have an obligation to be here, for the public to see and interact with them face to face. ... If someone has a legitimate reason and gets on Zoom.

"... My personal opinion (is) we have a calendar of our meetings a year in advance, and we try our best to attend."

Brett Moss said a problem would arise only if the privilege was abused or if a quorum (in the Chambers) could not be met. "If we can make the decision on the day (of the meeting), like Ed, if you're out of town ...," said Moss, who would be OK with it. "As long as anyone doesn't abuse it; I mean, they can't be on Zoom all the time ..."

Caplan said, in all his days as a Village leader, there were very few instances in which a Council member did not attend in person when they should have. "They've never been denied," he said, but there maybe was "one or two (cases), where it (should have) been denied."

He also asked, "Will we be at odds with the Attorney General?" if the remote availability remains in place, such as what Vazquez suggested.

Friedman said he was willing to work with Williamson to bring back two resolutions to separate the State of Emergency from the attendance regulations "to amend our rules," if that was so desired. He will be circulating the Attorney General's opinion on the attendance issue to Council members this week.

"I tend to agree, with technology, you don't lose a lot being on Zoom, but I'm not sure that the Attorney General believes that, too," Friedman said.

London put the motion on the table to defer the issue (when more information can be attained) and Caplan seconded it. The vote was unanimous.