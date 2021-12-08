It’s becoming quite a chess match.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s announcement Tuesday, calling for a fresh start to a procurement process addressing safety on Rickenbacker Causeway, led to elation — but not celebration — for officials and residents of Key Biscayne.

“The issue is not over,” said resident Fausto Gomez at Tuesday night’s Village Council meeting. Gomez urged the city to continue putting pressure on the Board of County Commissioners should the vote come up Jan. 19 at the next tentatively scheduled commission meeting. “I think we’ll be successful.”

Like Gomez, Council member Ignacio Segurola recognized the collective efforts of residents, city leaders and politicians, but one important step remains, and, “We know what we need to do to put the nail in the coffin for the RFP (Request for Proposal).

“We are not done,” he added. “I would encourage our folks to continue sending emails, calling ... let them (commissioners) know this is not going away, and neither are we.”

While collective in their pursuit to acquire the seven necessary votes needed from the Board of County Commissioners to toss out the unsolicited proposal by the Plan Z Consortium, Council members weren’t quite seeing eye to eye on their approach.

Council member Luis Lauredo, speaking from Italy on a virtual call into Tuesday night’s Village of Key Biscayne Council meeting, preferred a non-aggressive approach.

“I think we’re in a pretty good position,” he said. “The less we talk about it, I think the better we are. ... We have motivated this community ... but I’d hate to diffuse energy or celebrating a victory that is not ours yet.”

Ed London was prepared to look ahead, albeit with caution.

“Assume we get the seven votes, do we then influence one of the proposers, or react to the new RFP when it comes out, or do we want to become one of the bidders?” he asked. “it’s going to go back to Plan Z, squared, maybe. ... then let’s see what we like and don’t like. It’s like the carrot and stick, give them a little sugar first, then the poison.

“But don’t kid yourself that Plan Z is dead.”

Creating a special task force to come up with a strategy by Jan. 18 at the next Village Council meeting — a day before the County Commission meets — was one idea.

But, Mayor Mike Davey said, “We’re the task force,” regarding the seven Council members. “It’s our job, but I’m all for bringing someone in to help us with a plan, just like what I proposed back in 2019.”

Village Manager Steve Williamson, who said the Village already was working with a consultant, could allocate $45,000 for a partner to develop plans for the city’s priorities for the Rickenbacker Causeway.

New Vice Mayor Brett Moss suggested bringing on noted urban planner DPZ CoDesign, which already work with the Key’s Vision Board. “I know they do things internally for Key Biscayne; I don’t know if we can branch this out,” he said.

Segurola said: “Let’s come up with some ideas before we start spending.”

Mayor Davey, who said he favors an elevated roadway across the .98-mile stretch of Virginia Key, listed Bear Cut Bridge as the top priority, followed by alleviating two conflicts on Virginia Key (the split use by Miami and Key Biscayne, and the vehicle and recreational traffic conflict).

Resident Louisa Conway, the mother of two, said to Council members, “Please don’t forget MAST Academy. First, my thanks go out to the Key Biscayne police for getting the kids into school and out, but it’s a real safety peril out there for us,” she said of the traffic situation in that area.

Council member Frank Caplan warned city leaders not to have a “cocky presumption that it’s going to go our way ... we need a presentation (Jan. 19) with good semantics and let this play out.”

During the public comments portion of Tuesday night’s meeting, Conway was one of two residents who addressed a sentence in a Miami Herald article this week stating Williamson – who served as Director of Capital improvements for the City of Miami from March of 2018 to June of 2020, as well as Managing Principal for BEST Solutions Consulting Group for more than six years – used to work for Bernard Zyscovich, the architect behind the Plan Z Consortium.

“Can you explain to us how we did not know you were an employee of Bernard Zyscovich?” Conway asked. “... as a property owner, what happens on that Rickenbacker matters to me, and who is negotiating that is (equally) important.”

No response is required during public comments, and none was given at the meeting.

Later Tuesday night, however, in a statement replying to an Islander News inquiry, Williamson said:

“From approximately 2014-2016, Zyscovich Architects was one of my many clients when I was the Managing Principal of BEST Solutions Consulting Group. Over the two-year period, I performed federal business development to attract work with the US Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Defense Education Agency and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command.”