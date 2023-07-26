Council gets update on Crandon right-hand turn and event-related traffic on Causeway

Below is a recap of some of the items presented to the Village of Key Biscayne Council during their last meeting in July.

* Right turn: Work on the right turn lane from Crandon Boulevard to Harbor Drive began two months ago, but issues with permits, connections to the existing stormwater line (a "significant" problem that required a re-design), and now a lighting pole with a red light and camera on it must be relocated and needs approval from the Department of Environmental Resources Management (DERM).

Once that comes through, construction would occur for five to six weeks, with paving and striping done at night.

Village officials hope to complete the project by August 16, the start of school.

The queue lane into Key Colony has been completed.

* Traffic tie-ups: An event last weekend on Virginia Key led to a long backup getting in and out of Key Biscayne around mid-afternoon, according to resident Luis de la Cruz, who was backed up about 45 minutes outbound and would watch as just three or four people were allowed to cross at a time, further backing up the vehicles.

Police Chief Frank Sousa, who had notified residents through social media when he learned that the event would draw more people than expected, said there was constant communication with Miami-Dade Police officials.

The workers hired to manage the pedestrian crossovers and parking areas needed to be more experienced to handle such a crowd. Still, the Miami Marine Stadium parking lot was opened to ease the congestion.

Also …

* A discussion about monument signage enforcement on pre-existing signs contradicting the code was deferred.

* Lana Montalban asked for support about the Trap Neuter Return (TNR) program, saying volunteers work for free with medication donations.

* Fourth of July Parade Committee Chair Michele Estevez thanked everyone for the success of the 64th annual event, saying an estimated 836 volunteer hours were required this year. She's hoping a dozen more volunteers will help in 2024. In October, students can begin competing for three nice cash prizes by entering designs for the official parade T-shirt.