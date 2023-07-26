Council goes after FEMA funds for pump station grant

During their last meeting in July, the Village of Key Biscayne Council authorized Village Manager Steve Williamson to apply for a hazard mitigation assistance grant from FEMA to obtain funding for a stormwater pump station at Harbor Park.

Despite skepticism from a couple of residents and some Council members, who were concerned with issues about the aesthetics and where the pumped water would eventually go, Williamson noted this is simply the application process.

A stormwater pump station is a crucial infrastructure component in urban and suburban areas designed to manage and control stormwater runoff during heavy rainfall events by collecting excess rainwater from streets and parking lots and then pumping it to a designated discharge point.

"This (type of) money doesn't come around a lot ... let's put our name in the hat," he said.

Mayor Joe Rasco said it checks the box to reduce localized flooding, "one of our mega, mega, mega goals. This is very important, (and it's) one of our overarching goals as a Council. I think this is a good start."

More clarity will come from the August 16 public workshop with AECOM officials.