Council honors K-8 Center for 70 years of exceptional work educating island’s youth

It opened in 1952 with six wooden portable classrooms on land donated by the Mackle brothers, and Verna Knight as the first principal.

Now, 70 years later, the Key Biscayne K-8 Center is a hub of activity for elementary and middle school students.

At last week’s Village Council meeting, Mayor Joe Rasco honored the school and its leaders on the 70th anniversary in a proclamation recognizing the school's "dedication to educating our youth and for enhancing the lives of Key Biscayne residents."

Mayor Rasco noted that the Key Biscayne Elementary School "has grown along with the students and families who moved to this island paradise," becoming a mixed elementary and middle school in 1998, and now rated as an "A" school by the Florida Department of Education.

First-year Principal Julissa Pina, who was joined by assistant principals Luis Bonachea and Hannah Ramontal, said the mission of the school has been the same, "committed to developing critical thinkers and lifelong, global leaders."

"Staying connected" is the theme for the 70th anniversary school year, said Pina, since "there is quite a connection with the school and Village." The principal also recognized the valuable contributions from the PTA Board and volunteers.

Currently, there are 942 students (80% Hispanic), from pre-K to eighth grade. Of that total, 114 are middle school students, but, as Pina pointed out, "At one point we had almost 300 middle school students, so that is something we need to work on."

One of the ideas was expanding classes from six periods to eight periods in middle school, allowing for more electives.

Among the enhancements to the school is an increase in four sports (soccer, volleyball, lacrosse and basketball), as well as opportunities for students to enjoy robotics, chess, environmental courses, music, drama club and chorus.

Among the school’s goals is to improve school culture, develop strong relationships with the community, and incorporate social-emotional learning, to name a few.

Another goal is to raise the Bronze level for the STEAM curriculum, back up to Silver, and then to Gold.

"We believe we're moving forward with more enrichment activities and (continually) reaching out to the community," Pina said. "And, through March, it's been a wonderful experience."

Mayor Rasco said the Village is supportive of the K-8 Center, as well as MAST Academy and the other private learning centers.

He said Village Council members enjoy collaborating with the schools, as evidenced by the field improvements scheduled at K-8 this year.

"We know there are some things you can't push with your bureaucracy," Mayor Rasco said, "but we're here to help."

In other Village Council matters:

– Miami-Dade Public Library System Director Ray Baker provided an update on the new Key Biscayne Public Library, saying it will likely take the remainder of this year for permitting, final design and selection of a construction crew before the actual build begins in 2024.

– Florida Inland Navigation Department (FIND) Commissioner Spencer Crowley was on hand to present a $75,000 grant check toward a new police vessel for the Key Biscayne Police Department.

– Ten local condos have received non-renewal insurance notices, but Mayor Rasco wants to make sure those insurance companies, and others, understand how the Village is hardening its infrastructure and shoreline in hopes of reversing those decisions.

– An ordinance was passed to create a Sustainability Advisory Board that would report to Council at least once a year.