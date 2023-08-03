Village tax rate unchanged

An average Key Biscayne homeowner will pay about $1,800 in property taxes next year after the Village Council left its tax rate unchanged for the seventh straight year.

For fiscal year 2005, which runs October 1, 2004, through September 30, 2005, Key Biscayne's millage rate will be no more than 3.606 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. The Council also set a "rollback rate" of 3.416 per $1,000. Both rates, which were approved at a special Council meeting, are the same as those in fiscal year 2004.

Editor’s note. During the last meeting, the Council agreed to set the millage cap for the FY 23-24 budget at 3.26.

Goodbye to John, Nancy and Kathleen

The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne hosted a going-away party at The Links for John and Nancy Welch, who are moving to the British Virgin Island of Tortola, and Kathleen Mclnerney is moving to North Miami.

Fundraiser for Ada Pozo

Michael and Paola Hubbard hosted a fundraiser to support Key Biscayne resident Ada Pozo Revilla ran for and was elected County Court Judge.

Crandon development, master plan evaluation, and visioning study will clarify the future

A Coral Gables firm will help Key Biscayne with three major projects – a study of Crandon Boulevard development, an evaluation of the Village's master plan, and a visioning study to clarify the community's future.

Wallace, Roberts and Todd, LLC will earn $124,150 for its services. Money will come from the capital outlay section of the fiscal year 2004 and 2005 budgets. "The projects are related to some extent, which is why we have one consultant," Building, Zoning and Planning Director Jud Kurlancheek said. He expects the work on all three tasks, which can be completed simultaneously, to last about a year.

One of Wallace, Roberts and Todd's projects got underway last week. The Crandon Boulevard Zoning and Development Committee met on August 10 to begin devising the development study for the Crandon commercial sector.

“Body Work” premiers on TLC

The doctors of Miami Plastic Surgery, including Key Biscayne Dr. Michael Kelly, hosted a party at Flavor in Coconut on the evening "Body Work" premiered on The Learning Channel. Miami Plastic Surgery is featured on the show.

There's something about Mary

First grant money available for groups to promote youth safety on Key Biscayne

The Key Biscayne Community Foundation is offering non-profit community-based organizations, including schools, the opportunity to receive grant money for the development and implementation of youth safety programs on Key Biscayne.

"Children are so important to the community, and anything that can help them live and play in a safer way, we thought, would be an enhancement to the community," said Ana Gloria Rivas-Vazquez, vice chair of the foundation. The Youth Safety Initiative, made possible by a donation from the principals of The Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne, aims to support programs that teach and reinforce safety in sports and recreation.

Key Biscayne Foundation Advisory Board

Martial arts academy wins

Chamber of Commerce networker

The Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce and The Brazilian Chamber of Commerce held a business card exchange at the new clubhouse at the Crandon Park Golf Course.

Harbor Drive residents want mahogany trees removed to improve view

Sparkling Biscayne Bay and the gleaming Miami skyline are the reason many people flock to the Magic City - just ask organizers of the MTV Video Music Awards.

The top-notch views are also the reason several Harbor Drive residents found themselves making a special request to the Village Council on August 31. Marilyn Borroto, who, along with her husband Willie, has lived in Key Biscayne for more than 30 years, led a group of residents who want the Village to remove large mahogany trees that ruin their once-pristine view of the bay and city.

"We respectfully request that you consider relocating the mahogany trees planted in front of our homes to another part of the island that is in need of landscaping," Borroto said. "We don't want to dispose of the trees, but to put them where people can enjoy them." Unfortunately, residents who live on Harbor between Woodcrest Road and Cypress Drive aren't getting much joy out of the bulky foliage.

Borroto said the trees, which were planted in the wake of Hurricane Andrew to re-green the island, have grown so tall and wide that they block residents' view of the skyline and bay. Several Harbor neighbors joined Borroto in approaching the Council.

Tree removal halted

