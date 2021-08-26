Sports played a big role during last Tuesday night’s Village of Key Biscayne Council meeting, particularly when it comes to a lack of fields and perceived unequal practice times for girls sports.

Four members of the community asked for “equal and fair space” for the availability of fields, and earlier and longer practice times for the girls field hockey program, which has grown in popularity since its inception here in 2009.

Magdalena Castro’s two daughters, ages 11 and 13, have been playing field hockey since they were age 4.

“It’s incredible how this sport has grown and I’ve seen the passion ... Now you’re telling girls, ‘You cannot play anymore because there’s no space’,” said Castro, noting that the teams are representing Key Biscayne in leagues and tournaments.

Field hockey provides a chance for girls — more than 63,000 across America compete in high school — to earn college scholarships. There are 263 collegiate field hockey teams. The sport is best described as hockey with a hard, plastic ball, played on a spacious turf field.

“Field space has always been a problem,” said Village Manager Steve Williamson, who has been in talks with the City of Miami and Virginia Key, hoping to find solutions.

Parks Director Todd Hofferberth said, “We’re at capacity,” noting an increase in applicants being turned away in various sports, including year-round sports such as field hockey, soccer and rugby. “As Steve (Village Manager Steve Williamson) said, no athletic team is going to be happy with their allocation. Everybody’s bumping up against each other ... We don’t have enough fields.”

Hofferberth said he will study options with the Village Athletics Advisory Board.

“It’s great we have more kids that want to be in sports,” Mayor Mike Davey said. “Lacrosse used to say the same thing. Look at baseball? Gone. (Tackle) football? Gone. We just have to keep at it (finding solutions).”

One mom called the practice opportunities “unbalanced,” since her daughters could only practice between 9 and 10 p.m.

Longtime local soccer coach Felipe Rojas noted “the importance of soccer in the community” and asked that field time not be taken from the Key Biscayne Soccer Club.

He said 3,500 kids on the island are between the ages of 5 and 18 so, naturally, youth sports are important. He also said of the 1,100 kids who play soccer on the island, 935 are residents. On the other hand, he said, the sport of field hockey has 150 players, although he recognizes the popularity of that sport has risen from five to 11 teams.

“They want equality, but taking field time from soccer and giving it to field hockey is not the solution,” Rojas said.

Council member Luis Lauredo said, “It’s a question of balance. The girls field hockey is not taking away from soccer, but they just want to share.

“Personally, and this is just me, I think girls and young women are unrepresented. Every time I go by (Village Green), I see soccer ... if you’re telling me 30 percent (of those players) are not residents, then (we need to take a closer look at the situation).”