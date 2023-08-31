Capital plan funded for 2016, but tax decrease could make future years difficult

The keys proposed Capital Improvements Plan for Fiscal Year 2016 reads like a to-do list generated by a recent needs survey -- buy land, expand recreation facilities, add parking, etc. -- but some say a tax decrease may make crossing items off that list more difficult.

Village Council members Theo Holloway, Michael Kelly, Ed London, and Jim Taintor voted to reduce the tax rate from 3.0 to 2.8 on September 8. Mayor Mayra Peña Lindsay, Vice Mayor Frank Caplan, and Council member Luis de la Cruz were the “No” votes.

The impact on the CIP was at the heart of the debate, and it likely will be again as the Council meets to finalize its budget and tax rate. Village Manager John Gilbert said the tax cut reduces excess revenues over operating expenses, which fund the CIP, from $3.9 million to $2.5 million.

To fill the $2.3 million CIP fund, Village Manager John Gilbert said he had to dip into reserves, including eliminating the Village’s $1.6 million Working Capital Reserve. That was a crucial development because the line is used to cover debt service and fund new, unforeseen projects that come up during the year. Gilbert said that lowers the Village's borrowing ability.

"Look at the history of Key Biscayne," said council member Kelly, noting that in his seven years on Council, the Village has always had a surplus and raised its reserves from $15 million to $28.5 million. "Given that track record, why would we suddenly think we won't have enough money to do these projects?"

Kelly added that money in reserves is basically just collecting dust, and funds should instead go toward projects.

Despite the concerns, Mayor Peña Lindsay said residents shouldn't think the sky isn't falling. She said even though she voted against the tax cut she agrees high property values are likely to continue to keep the local financial picture strong, especially as older, less expensive properties continue to be redeveloped into new, more valuable homes.

"I stress we are in a good financial position, so there is no sense being alarmist,” she said. “We will continue to get things done.”

Subsequent follow-up action: Village attorneys say the Village Council acted in error when it lowered the millage rate from 3.0 to 2.8 – so in an emergency meeting last Friday, the Council corrected course, restoring the 3.0 figure heading into its final budget hearing.

At the September 18 emergency hearing, Village Attorney Steve Helfman said the error occurred September 8 when the Council voted for the millage rate that a majority of members preferred – 2.8 – rather than the rate that would cover expenses in the preliminary budget they had adopted that evening. The latter is what the statutes require, he said, and the rate would have come in at 2.9996 - or 3.0. “The statute says the rate is based on the adopted tentative budget -- what you're supposed to do is take out a calculator, enter what you authorized the Village to spend and your assessed property values, and it spits out a number," Helfman said. "The rate should be computed by a formula. It's not a rate you all pick. It's simply a mathematical calculation.”

Bye-bye Bicycle Bill

After 43 years of selling and repairing bicycles, Bill Durham closed Mangrove Cycle last week. The Village of Key Biscayne honored him with a proclamation declaring it Bill Durham Day, and The Square Shopping Center hosted a party.

KB siblings’ bike across the country to raise money for boating safety

Daniella and Andy Estrella of Key Biscayne left home on April 19 for the journey of a lifetime. The brother and sister duo cycled unassisted from Miami to Seattle in two months. Their goal? Raise money for the Monica Burguera Foundation, which promotes boating safety through free classes and other outreach efforts.

They described a fascinating, challenging journey that allowed them not only to spread the MBF message but also to meet wonderful people across the country. "Riding through the mountains in Colorado was definitely some of our favorite days. Although very challenging, with both the altitude and long uphill taking a toll, the views from the summits and rides down the other side made every moment of pain worth it," they said.

In Ecuador

Council sets aside $700,000 for Beach Club buy, will hear a presentation on eminent domain

Village attorneys are expected to make a presentation next month on using eminent domain to acquire the land currently home to the Key Biscayne Beach Club, and Village Council members are setting aside $700,000 to make the purchase happen. Former Council member Mike Davey asked the Council to allocate the funding for the 2015-2016 Capital Improvements Plan and promised a full presentation – possibly with a proposed resolution that local leaders can adopt – from the Village Attorney's office by the end of October.

Council last year appointed Davey, who proposed the purchase while still in office, to keep working on the initiative by talking with officials from Ameriprise, the current leaseholder, and getting more information on cost and other issues. He told local leaders the project needs to be on their front burner: The land will only get more expensive, and there's always the threat the property could be developed in a way that would negatively impact the quality of life.

Reading winner

KB K-8 Center wins national awards for excellence

The Key Biscayne K-8 Center PTA has been named one of the National PTA Schools of Excellence and the winner of the Phoebe Apperson Hearst Award for innovation in family engagement. The local School PTA was one of only 124 across the country to be named a National PTA School of Excellence.

Pet oxygen masks

Grand Opening / Chamber Networker

Police arrest five, looking for suspects in Venezuelan burglary ring

St. Agnes DARE graduation

For the last #islanderthrowback, click here.