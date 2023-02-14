Cupid might connect with an arrow or two this week, but on Key Biscayne, there's been no love lost between pedestrians and those riding recklessly on electric bikes and motorized scooters.

Police Chief Frank Sousa will present a comprehensive outline of suggested legislation, fines, infrastructure modifications and increased police presence at Wednesday's 6:30 p.m. post-Valentine's Day Village Council meeting.

His enforcement plan comes after two community meetings and the first reading of an ordinance last month that was approved by Council, although banning the mobility devices, which can reach maximum 28 mph, didn't sit well with city officials.

"Fines will be levied to all violators. Warnings will be used judiciously," is one part of his proposal language. Fines will start at $75 and increase to $175 for subsequent violations – if the ordinance passes, putting a firmer grip on Chapter 19 of the Village Code.

Sousa's Scoot Safe plan began last summer, but residents have increasingly been complaining about near-misses or actual accidents after being bullied by reckless riders on sidewalks and in parks, where they don't belong.

State Rep. Vicki Lopez of Miami has taken Key Biscayne's concerns to Tallahassee, hoping state legislators will pass House Bill 597, which she filed Feb. 2, giving the Village its own jurisdiction in levying penalties.

In summation, HB 597: "Authorizes violation relating to operation of certain electric bicycles or motorized scooters to be punishable as provided in local government ordinance; limits amount of fine authorized for such violation; authorizes local government to adopt ordinance relating to operation of certain electric bicycles or motorized scooters in order to protect public; requires local government to provide certain notice of adoption and enforcement of such ordinance."

Among other highlights expected at Wednesday night's Council meeting:

– Commissioner Raquel Regalado will deliver her annual presentation on the state of District 7 and impacts to Key Biscayne.

– The negotiation of a waste collection agreement with Great Waste and Recycling Services LLC.

– New Youth Council members will be introduced by Village Council member Brett Moss.

– Appointments to the Board of Special Magistrates and the Village Athletics Advisory Board.

– Village Manager Steve Wiliamson will introduce "STEARright," a method of publicly tracking the city's top priorities.

– Mayor Joe Rasco will proclaim February on Key Biscayne as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.