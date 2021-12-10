Council meeting recap; McCormick is tasked with chairing Charter revision committee

Among the many topics the Key Biscayne Village Council tackled during their last meeting of calendar 2021 included appointing a Charter Revision Committee Chair and capital projects update

Charter Revision Committee:

Allison McCormick earned the nomination to lead the Charter Revision Committee.

Four electors (from seven nominated) also earned the Council’s collective vote to be on the committee: Jud Kurlancheek, Joe Rasco, Marco Gomez and Jennifer Stearns Buttrick.

Two new vehicles on hold:

A resolution to purchase a Ford Ranger and a Chevy Bolt at a price of no more than $52,1111 for Public Works and Code Enforcement officials was deferred after Council members requested an audit of all Village vehicles.

Public Works Director Jake Ozyman said the Public Works Superintendent would need a truck. “This is Florida, it rains 10 times a day, I need a truck,” he said, pointing out that the truck is used to serve other amenities in the Village, such as hauling tons of residents’ organic waste to Bill Baggs State Park for Zero Waste Culture on Saturdays.

Ozyman said the Chevy Bolt would only cost $6,000 more than a “Freebee”-type of golf cart, a vehicle Council members suggested for the new Code Enforcement officer.

Capital Improvement Projects:

Ozyman said 28 projects are on tap this fiscal year and the Calusa Park Trail upgrade is the first to be completed.

Other projects moving right along include Paradise Park, which recently passed several pre-build inspections, as well as the Lake Park Gazebo and the Beach Park sewer extension.

A recent meeting on Beach Park renovations led to five design options, which will be shown to residents Wednesday on Village Connect. Possibly by February, Ozyman said, definitive plans will be made available to Council members for review.

In other news:

- A second reading on the ordinance outlining advisory board qualifications and conflicts of interests was passed 6-1. Council member McCormick’s idea to get the chair of eachchair of each board to present periodic updates at Council meetings was widely accepted.

- By May, residents should be able to view all of the Village financial statements online after an updated software component arrives.

- Mayor Davey thanked everyone who made Winterfest a huge success last weekend, an eye opener especially for new residents. “It showed how special this community is when working together,” he said.

Council member London suggested more of these types of events would bring the community even closer.

- Village Manager Williamson said the 30-day window for public comments regarding the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Shoreline Protection Plan is winding down and he will present those comments Friday.

- All archived meetings are now available on the Village website.

The next Village Council meeting is Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022.