Council moves forward with ‘short-term’ stormwater drainage project

Construction of Village-wide stormwater drainage improvements and roadway resurfacing comes with a hefty price.

But, during last week's meeting, Key Biscayne Village Council members approved, by a 7-0 vote, the first reading of an ordinance to select Metro Express Inc. for the project in an amount not to exceed $1,014,229.50.

Because of the cost, postcards will be mailed to all electors in the Village prior to the June 6 Council meeting, when the agenda item will be revisited.

Outgoing Public Works Director Jake Ozyman said the money will be used to "basically address some of the flooding in the short term," such as curbs around the catch basins, and adjusting elevations (slope corrections) on roadways to improve flow.

Areas 1, 2 and 4 should be covered under this budget, Ozyman said, while grant money is being applied for to improve Zone 3.

Money for Zone 5 would need to come at a later date.

"So, this is a Band-aid until we get to the larger fix?" Mayor Joe Rasco asked, to which Ozyman said "Yes."

The larger fix is more of the long-term project in which larger pipes would supplant existing pipes, along with other important flood-relaxing features.

The Village's 30% plan should be presented at the end of May, while the 100% plan should be ready by the end of November, to help solve the current, most critical, areas where flooding occurs.