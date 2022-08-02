In addition to setting the Village’s millage rate and moving on critical flood-preventing studies during last week’s Village Council meeting, Councilmembers discussed and acted on several other items, including:

- The item regarding the second reading of Stormwater Utility Fees was deferred for a second month, this time to the next Council meeting on Aug. 24, due to the Village sending out a "non-updated version" which did not have the accurate base fee percentage, according to Councilman Ed London.

The potential financial impact this would have on some residents is one reason the Village took a step back.

"When you bring something this serious," Village Manager Steve Williamson said, "if they (public) don't prepare far in advance (it would not be fair)."

- Adding another automated license plate reader and security cameras was unanimously approved "to maximize coverage inside the Village." Police Chief Frank Sousa said the company now under contract would replace the current cameras "at no cost with a much better product," and the housing areas cleaned of salt air damage.

- The purchase of police body-worn camera equipment, tasers, and data storage and maintenance in an amount not to exceed $296,568.64 over a five-year period also met with quick, unanimous approval.

- A resolution to approve Family Crossing Guard, LLC for school crossing guard services not to exceed $226,195 annually was approved. "Everyone (on current staff) will be retained who wants to be retained," Chief Sousa said.

- Dr. Steve Simon questioned why the Harbor Drive "neat streets" grant includes the installation of 16 trees in Harbor Park, concerned that when they mature the root system might have adverse effects.

Jeremy Calleros Gaugher, director of Building, Zoning & Planning, said there was plenty of setback room for 10 trees that are now in the plan, but "we can plant them elsewhere (if there is interest in doing so), with a change in the wording of the grant."

Council members issued a consensus to hold public meetings on the subject, and that motion was passed.