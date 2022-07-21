Lights on the Village Green

Crews are currently installing permanent lights on the south end of the Village Green so the field can be used for longer hours during the winter months, when it gets dark at 5 p.m. Village Council members approved the lighting in April, noting it will help with field overcrowding and replace less-effective temporary lighting. At the time of the April vote, the council declined to install permanent lights on the north side of the Village Green, noting that there are homes nearby and that that part of the park should remain more passive.

Many people have noticed that the building at 580 Crandon Blvd. is painted bright blue, but fewer may have noticed the grayish concrete sculpture mounted at the side of the building and the two white sculptures tucked into the outdoor waiting room at the back of the structure.

The three pieces are the work of Marie Khouri, a native of Egypt who was raised in Lebanon, studied art in Paris, and now lives in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Khouri, 51, molds her works in clay and hand builds them in the “lost wax” process. The casting is done in either bronze or concrete. The sculpture titled “Raindrop” stands alongside the bluish building and weighs approximately 1,000 pounds.

Although they look light and airy, the two larger works in the outdoor waiting room – “Le Banc” and “La Chaise” -- are cast in white concrete and each weighs between 12,000 and 14,000 pounds.

The smooth, curved quality of Khouri’s sculptures makes the viewer want to reach out and touch them. While the title of the curvilinear “Le Banc” refers to a firmly rooted object -- a bench -- the piece conjures up visions of a flying saucer. “La Chaise” -- the chair -- tempts one to take a seat.

“Sculpture has to be tactile,” says Khouri. “People, especially children, should want to interact with it.”

Excerpted from the original by Karen Llorente:

As one member of the Village’s Art in Public Places Board, I congratulate the Khouri family for sharing with our community the art displayed at their new building.

Art is appreciated by every person according to their individual perception of beauty, quality, and significance.

The sculptures the family has selected of modern character and simplicity send a message from the mind of the artist that speaks with honesty about the many good possibilities art can give us.

Speaking for myself, I am pleased and wish the Khouri family much success.

Village Council member, Dr. Michael Kelly, spent a week this summer biking through Iowa on the famous Des Moines Register Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa. Kelly said the event showcases the state and its friendly people.

Man injured by golf cart

A Terminix pest control employee working on Key Biscayne last Thursday was struck by a golf cart and seriously injured. The cart was being driven by a 15-year-old and contained eight juveniles. The victim was pinned between the cart and his vehicle.

According to Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles Press, the accident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Fernwood Road. “Other than the fact that it is clearly illegal, it is also dangerous for passengers of the cart, pedestrians and other drivers,” Press said.

Village leery of Virginia Key plans

Local leaders frequently talk about their opposition to projects that could add traffic to the Rickenbacker Causeway, but now they’re making that stance formal Village policy.

Council member Jorge Mendia got unanimous support Tuesday, August 31, for a resolution to establish the policy and take “affirmative steps” to protect the Village. Mendia made the motion out of a fear the Village tends to react to changes on the causeway rather than be proactive.

“All of us who live out here realize our Achilles Heel is the causeway,” he noted. It seems every couple of years either the County or City of Miami comes up with some crazy plan and doesn’t keep us in the loop or consider how it might adversely affect us.

“Now we have the County planning pedestrian and bicycle safety projects without taking into consideration how it would impact our traffic, and the City of Miami just approved the Virginia Key Master Plan without even showing it to us. Both of these could have a huge impact on us.”

