Council postpones action on $1.38 million resilience consultant contract

As yawns were being stifled and last week’s Village Council meeting which was extended to 11:20 p.m., no one was ready to vote on one of the costliest work orders in the history of Key Biscayne – one that would jump-start a critical, massive resiliency infrastructure plan.

The agenda item to select the Black & Veatch engineering consultant firm at a price not to exceed $1,381,631 to prepare and create the Resilient Infrastructure Integration and Implementation Plan (RI3P) was deferred until the June 6 meeting, delaying progress on what could become a 10- to-15-year program to mitigate and adapt the Village to changing environment conditions.

Council member Allison McCormick made a motion to defer, saying, "I think I'm in agreement (with the other Council members) that it's now 11:10 in a meeting that was supposed to end at 11 ... I'm not ready to make a decision after the way this meeting started."

She referred to the earlier, lengthy discussion about the Strategic Vision Plan, which was adopted by Council members after listening to some 80 minutes of public comments, as well as nearly an hour of their own comments and rebuttals. That important agenda item took the steam out of several other items on the agenda, including the Manager's Report, which never made it to the floor.

"I don't want to think it's a punt," McCormick said. "We're going to have (to make) decisions on big-ticket items ... but it's really important we need to do all the homework before this comes before us ... I know it's brutal for you, Roland."

Dr. Roland Samimy, the Village's Chief Resiliency and Sustainability and Chief, had clearly explained why a project management team is needed in such a massive undertaking of "multiple lines of effort," including shoreline protection, stormwater system upgrades, roadway improvements, under-grounding electric and telecommunication lines, replacing water and sewer lines, adjusting road crowns, all with a “dig-once” approach.

"All of these things have got to come together in a coordinated manner. This is how the sequencing and prioritization, the financing plan, all the risk management, and all the optimization of the program (will be laid out)," Dr. Samimy said.

He and Village Manager Steve Williamson explained that much of what has been done so far has "been like building an aircraft while in flight."

"They have experience doing this," Dr. Samimy said. "The Manager, myself, the Public Works Dirctor, Jeremy (Calleros Gauger) at BZP, and Colleen (Blank) at CIP, we could probably do it, if we (were in it) 100% of the time."

But, there are many other projects around the Village that also need our attention and leadership at the same time.

"You need a road map, like I explained before, from California to Key Biscayne without getting off at the wrong exits," Dr. Samimy said, speaking specifically about the resilient infrastructure program. "We've been working with the strategy (part of it) and now it is time to get the work done."

One of the reasons a company like Black & Veatch is being looked at, he said, is making sure the Village passes the State-Compliant Vulnerability Assessment, which allows for potential grant funds.

Already, $330,000 from Resilient Florida's grant funding will be applied to the Vulnerability study. Another $780,000 is a loan application from the State Revolving Fund (SRF) and the balance of $181,000 is included in the FY 23 budget, Dr. Samimy explained.

Charlie Moseley, who leads Black & Veatch's Program Management practice across the East region, was at the Council meeting, speaking on the importance of hiring his firm, which has been in the Program Management business for over 40 of its more than 100 years and has implemented $30 billion in Program Management services.

Councilman Brett Moss was a little confused as to the bottom line.

"I'm sure you guys are the best of the best; this is a big work order, it might be the biggest (he's ever come across as a Council member)," he said. "But I need to understand what it is ... Give me an example of what it's going to do for us in 10 months. Is it this booklet? And what does it do for us?

"I need that to be sold to me; I don't have enough information ... This project is going to take (10-15) years to do, and we need cohesion. What I would ask is to defer this item, maybe have a workshop at the end so we can understand it and feel comfortable. ... I would (also) ask the Manager what are our other options? What would be Plan B and Plan C?"

Councilman Ed London also had questions.

"I don't understand what we're going to get and we don't know how long that $1.3 million will last," he said. "I know ... your mind is set, Roland and Steve, but I could never vote to (allow) $1.3 million for the coordination (of a project)."

Moseley said, "The best way I think to describe what (we do) is that this jump-starts the program ... there is no outsource. Our approach is to build a single (project), build an extension of staff, your staff, and it's the first step in the direction of knowing what kinds of complexity (we are facing)."

Moseley said his team would work with perhaps as many as 11 stakeholders, and realizing the cost of commodities has risen sharply post-Covid, would look at sources of funding along the way.

"It's not (a document) that connects dust," he said. "But we visit the program on a quarter basis (if needed) or an annual basis to see what variables have changed. ... The planning portion is complex because we want to dig just once ... you're not just getting an implementation plan out of this ... we leave behind standard operating procedures in place (to follow)."

Fernando Vazquez, who has plenty of experience when it comes to big projects, such as the "Big Dig" in Boston and overseeing Miami's Beach's stormwater master plan as city engineer, told his fellow Council members that "Program Management is the standard for a program of this magnitude, by validating so many elements," he said.

"This would be very irresponsible to move this $200 million project forward without a Program Management (strategy) ... this is done everywhere."

Williamson said, "We needed it a year-and-a-half ago ... We probably missed some key opportunities to communicate with our residents about the importance and implications of the resilience infrastructure plan. I need these guys to do the detailed program management to ensure we have a guiding plan so I can communicate with the Council and public (how it's going to be accomplished)."

What Vazquez eventually questioned was all the technical terms Moseley used to describe parts of Black & Veatch's program.

"It's not the product, it's the delivery," Vazquez said. "... This aggravates me. You talk about all this program management ... and you lose us."

He wanted Moseley and Program Director Arturo Burbano to come back to the June 6 meeting with easier to understand language and a clearer picture of what is being offered.

"So, the final project is an instruction manual," Moss said late into the evening. "$1.3 million and I see words floating in my head.

"This Board (Council) is your sales team," he told Moseley. "You have to sell it to us, and we have to (sell) it (to our residents)."