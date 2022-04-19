Council recognizes Charter Commission Review members for “doing what's best for Key Biscayne”

At last week’s regular Village Council meeting, the residents who formed the Village’s Charter Review Committee, Marco Gomez, Jud Kurlancheek, Former Village Mayor Joe Rasco and Jennifer Stearns Buttrick, were recognized by Councilmembers for their work.

The Committee was Chaired by Councilmember Allison McCormick.

The committee members were on hand to present their final report, which includes seven amendments.

McCormick thanked the committee, and each was presented with a certificate and a commemorative coin from the Village, which reads, in part, “doing what's best for Key Biscayne.”

In other news and notes from the last regular Council meeting in April::

- Mayor Davey honored former firefighter Ron Erbel with a moment of silence to begin the proceedings. “Ron Erbel was such an important part of the fabric of this community, (wore) so many hats ... he means so much to so many people.”

- Village Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Nussbaum received warm applause after an audit in the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report showed no deficiencies, total compliance and prohibited transactions –”a clean bill of health,” Lauredo said. “People don't realize how important this is.”

- The first reading of the fiscal year budget ordinance passed 6-1, with London opposing spending $50,000 to go toward seawall design. “We're already giving the Army Corps $500,000 for their (shoreline protection) study,” he said.

But Williamson said, “We need to have our own (for sea level rise) and they look at storm surge.”

- East Enid Drive will be getting 17 new streetlights at a cost of $16,300 up-front money and a monthly fee of $665.01 (about $39.11 per pole per month for 10 years), with options to buy the lights outright at a discounted price or renew the lease.

According to Public Works Director Jake Ozyman, there are 487 total street lights on Key Biscayne -- 196 owned by the city and 291 owned by the county. “Ultimately, we want FPL to take all ownership,” he said, which would require selling the city's assets.

- The first reading of the new stormwater utility fee parameters passed unanimously. Ozyman said each property in the Village already has been measured for impervious areas by aerial photography.

- Raindrop LLP will be putting in a new splash pad, complete with a little lighthouse, at no more than $195,000 at the Village Green.

- Any resident wishing to run for the mayoral post this year needs to keep in mind the qualifying period is from noon on June 7 to no later than noon on June 17 through the Office of the Village Clerk.