Council recognizes Historical Society and Bob Bristol for “preserving and celebrating the history of Key Biscayne”

On August 29, Mayor Joe Rasco issued two proclamations during the Village Council meeting honoring those who have helped preserve and document the Village's fascinating history, including their efforts to restore the island's first fire truck, a 1936 Ford, and one man's special, unselfish contributions.

The first proclamation honored the Key Biscayne Historical & Heritage Society for their "exceptional work," said Rasco, and for having "shed light on the stories of the past, capturing the essence of the Village's growth, development and evolution from a modest island paradise to the vibrant and diverse community we cherish today."

The proclamation also honored its most recent achievement in restoring the fire truck, which "stands as a testament to their dedication to preserving significant mementos in our community's history."

The proclamation was accepted by society members Ceci and Ed Sanchez (several others could not attend due to weather).

Rasco said he wanted to honor all past and present members "for their unwavering commitment and outstanding contributions to preserving and celebrating the history of Key Biscayne."

The second proclamation, also for Aug. 29, honored the late Robert "Bob" Bristol of Bristol's Toys (and then cameras), who was a founding member of the Historical Society in 2007 and whose photographs of the island can be spotted throughout the Village, particularly at Village Hall.

Bristol, who passed away last summer, was "a cherished and revered member of our community," Rasco said, "and has left an indelible mark through his dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting the rich history and cultural heritage of Key Biscayne."

He went on to say: "Mr. Bristol's enduring legacy extends beyond business, as he fostered a sense of connection and camaraderie among residents, nurturing a true spirit of community and creating cherished memories at Bristol's Cameras, which became a beloved toy and camera store for generations of Key Biscayners.

"His generous donation to Key Biscayne Fire Rescue has provided essential funding to enhance emergency services and acquire new equipment, contributing significantly to the safety and well-being of our residents."

Melissa White, executive director of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, said Bristol was "so much a part of our culture and history on Key Biscayne."

Fire Rescue Chief Eric Lang explained that the fire truck originally belonged to Pan Am, but that in 1957, it came to Key Biscayne, and Bristol led the way for the Historical Society to raise funds to refurbish the truck, which can be seen daily at the Key Biscayne Fire Rescue Department in the Apparatus Room today at the Village’s Fire station on 560 Crandon Blvd.

"We're grateful to Bob Bristol for making such an impact," Lang said. "We all would visit him at Bob's Toy Shop, then Bristol's Camera Shop."

He said the volunteer fire department became the hub of the community, just like in many other communities around the country.

"Bob's memory may be a blessing," White said. "... (like him), may all of us strive to be better and do well ... for the community."