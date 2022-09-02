Key Biscaye Mayor Mike Davey delivered proclamations from the Village during last week’s Council meeting to recognize Manny Rionda, Andrew Otazo and Helena Iturralde for their passionate work on local clean-up efforts, respectively, through the Fill-A-Bag program, the removal of 20,000 pounds of trash from mangroves and wetlands, and the composting efforts of the A Zero Waste Culture.

Rionda and Otazo were on hand to pose for photos with Council members.

In other news:

* Looking at the “Dig Once” plan, a resolution was approved for an inter-local master agreement with Miami-Dade County for the coordination of the Village’s resilient infrastructure program strategy and integrated implementation plan project, and the county’s water and sewer utility work, through individual joint participation agreements.

* A new design to replace the Entry Block’s “second sign” at the entrance of the Village was passed.

* A new Freebee should be arriving in September, Village Manager Steve Williamson said.

* A celebratory event hosted by the Village of Key Biscayne to welcome new K-8 Center Principal Julissa Piña will take place in mid-September.

The Meet-and-Greet is scheduled for Wednesday, September 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Village Hall’s Turtle Fountain.

* Mayor Davey honored longtime resident Bob Molinari, who recently passed away. “He did a lot for this community,” the mayor said.

* Councilman Luis Lauredo thanked the three candidates running for the mayoral post for their diverse opinions. He also led a round of applause for Katie Petros for “running a great campaign,” but who fell short of the votes garnered by Joe Rasco and Fausto Gomez in the Primary Election.

* Miami-Dade County’s Property Appraiser sent out the preliminary property tax TRIM notices at midnight Wednesday. Mayor Davey wanted to remind residents the millage rate that has been set by Village Council is strictly a cap and not the final rate.

“We intend to bring it down (from that) and it’s gonna take some work in September to do that,” he said.