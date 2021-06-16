Kite-surfers and non-kiters came together as one at Tuesday night’s Village of Key Biscayne Council meeting with proposals, including a new, wider launching zone and beach ambassadors, or rangers, to ensure safety of residents and visitors alike.

Other highlights during the 4-1/2-hour meeting included motorcycle patrols on Crandon Boulevard, and two bicycle patrols in the community; moving forward on the process of attaining a new library; and taking a longer look at a possible skatepark.

The meeting was led by Vice Mayor Ed London, who filled in for Mayor Mike Davey, who was spending time overseas. Davey did send a brief video message to thank retiring Police Chief Charles Press for his service, since this would be his final meeting.

The much-discussed kitesurfing safety issue led to a wealth of ideas after Village Manager Steve Williamson recently brought a group of kiters and non-kiters to the beach to air their differences. That meeting was positive in nature.

Fernando Romero, outgoing president of the nonprofit Key Biscayne Watersports Association, said safety has always been a big issue with his group, which now includes 162 kitesurfing enthusiasts.

“We realized we were on the same side,” said Romero, regarding the beach meeting.

Among the proposals brought forward were new signage and regulations on the beach and on the Village website; a proper registration process for Level 3 certification; new or relocated buoys to mark the 300-foot no-vessel zone; a new, wider launch site north of the Sonesta location; red flags to restrict kitesurfing if winds blow toward the beach or on holidays when beaches are crowded; and a community-based marshal program, in which young adults would be trained as “ambassadors” and in CPR to enhance safety.

Williamson hopes to finalize the top proposals by the next council meeting.

Library resolution

Hoping to have residents, especially those in the Key Colony area, to have a hand in the design of the proposed new library, Council members passed a resolution to proceed with what Williamson called an “intent” — and not a “plan” — with the process.

After some opposition by Council member Ignacio Segurola, who cast the lone “nay” vote because of a “timing problem” regarding a pending Key Colony lawsuit, fellow council member Luis Lauredo took the opposite side.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, in the previous meeting, said “she has four or five other places (they could put the library) ... I don’t want to overload this with micro-managing,” Lauredo said. “We’ll lose this opportunity and we’ll be sad.”

Segurola assured he was not trying to stop the project, but rather, “Let’s resolve it all in one shot.”

Golf carts

Mayor Davey wanted to defer the issue about golf cart safety until he returned, but council member Segurola said more discussion, especially with Chief Press in attendance, likely would be helpful.

Segurola didn’t like golf carts driving the length of Crandon Boulevard, and he questioned if annual inspections were being done thoroughly.

“We have an ordinance, but we’re hypocrites for allowing the ordinance and nothing is being done to enforce (the rules),” he said.

Village attorney Chad Friedman recommended a workshop to gauge residents’ interest in what modified language, if any, should be written for the ordinance.

Police staffing

Dealing with a recent uptick in juvenile misbehavior, Police Chief Press said, “We’ve made an extraordinary stride in making this a quiet island again in the evenings,” after shifting duties and paying overtime to quickly handle the problem.

The plan is to still have additional staffing on weekend nights, with one additional officer on Friday and Saturday nights after June 21.

Motorcycle patrols will be visible during high peak hours on Crandon Boulevard to “bring down traffic fears regarding pedestrians,” Press said.

The two school resource officers will roam the community on bicycles this summer during weekdays, riding around shopping centers and Into condominium communities.

Press is trying to expedite background checks on three veteran officer candidates to fill out a staff that has two vacancies, one injured officer, and another leaving July 2, in addition to himself.

Skatepark issue

As far as a possible skatepark for Key Biscayne, Segurola and Lauredo would like to see the favorable site be at Calusa Park, but Lauredo said “no way” he would come close to approving a $350,000 price tag.

Council member Allison McCormick wants to “take the temperature” of the community first. She would rather see the park at the north end of Village Green.

In other news:

* Dr. Roland Samimy, the Village’s Chief Resiliency Officer, said he hopes to have vendor proposals for sargassum removal by the next meeting. The volume of sargassum will likely increase this summer, he said.

* A staffing problem at the Community Center has been why it is not open on Sundays or open to all residents during normal hours.

* Summer camp kids are still required to wear masks because the Village’s policy “has overrides where increased protections” are necessary, Williamson said.

* A four-minute video brought back memories of the city’s plan for self-government in 1991. The 30th anniversary of the vote to incorporate is this week and a celebration is planned in September.