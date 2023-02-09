Scratched and bruised from a traffic accident last week, Jon Garito said he is determined to attend the Feb. 15 Village Council meeting when the subject of electric bikes and motorized scooters reaches a crescendo.

Stricter regulations on these vehicles can't come soon enough for some residents.

"Key Biscayne walkers are constantly being harassed by these e-bikers and non e-bikers," said Garito, manager of the Key Biscayne Tennis Association, who was injured in an unrelated traffic accident last week. "They should not be at risk using the Village sidewalks. The Key Biscayne Police need the 100% support of the Mayor and Council."

In December, Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa brought forth the first reading of an ordinance to define the three classifications of electric bicycles. Additionally, it establishes legislative language that would prohibit Class II electric bicycles on Village roadways and sidewalks, and ban all e-bikes within Village parks, subject to fines.

Although that first reading passed, Council members felt that freedoms would be taken away if bans were instituted on the bikes, some of which are able to reach speeds more than 28 mph.

So, Sousa went back to the drawing board, calling for two community meetings in the Village Hall Community Room to see what ideas walkers and riders could decide upon.

The first meeting attracted a "great mix" of more than 40 seniors, parents, HOA presidents and even a couple of kids, he said, evidence that concerns are amplifying as residents grow tired of dodging the e-bikes on their way to a store or restaurant.

State Rep. Vicki Lopez also was at the meeting, listening to suggestions as she works with legislators in Tallahassee to see how much leeway a municipal police force would have in enforcing stricter laws. That answer will come next Wednesday evening, when the second (and final) reading goes before Council, with perhaps a few twists.

"She's been great," said Sousa, who "feels good" that the Council will adopt specific, enforceable laws in the Village. Sousa has been grappling with the issue since at least last summer, when he introduced a "Scoot Safe" program to teach riders about the dangers of the devices.

His initiative received little attention at that time from parents.

Sophia Jacobs, a three-year Village resident, has noticed too much mayhem when she arrives at school in her golf cart to pick up her children.

"It's super, super, super dangerous,” she said. “The school tells them to walk their bikes until (they get out to a safe area), but they just fly. They don't care if you have priority (on the sidewalk). They'll run you over ... they just don't care."

Leisurely strolls on Key Biscayne's sidewalks are becoming dangerous, some say.

Garito's wife, Ricki, walks 10-plus miles a day when she isn't playing tennis. She was nearly struck twice a week ago, once by two girls on a bike.

"It's not just a boys thing," she said, while walking down Grapetree Drive. "They don't have any respect for our pedestrians. They move so fast, and if they approach from behind and I move to the wrong side ... it's lucky we don't see more (accidents).

"And, when they cross over Crandon (Boulevard), I hold my breath. It's scary."

Jacobs noted that a child was struck last week by "one of those Super 73s that looks like a motorbike," she said. "The problem is not just on sidewalks. Kids are always playing soccer or football (on Village Green), and kids with their e-bikes go right through the fields just to bully the small kids. They think that's cool to do that, and don't care (about the ramifications)."

Formal education on how and where to properly ride e-bikes and electric scooters is a must, said Jacobs, a mother of five.

"If kids do anything now, no one takes the blame," she said. "I think the parents need to take responsibility."

Sousa said more than 300 warnings have been given out for unsafe bike operations, but he said it's time for the $77.50 to $179 (plus taxes and other fees) citations to become a reality. Moving violations, such as riding through a stop sign or traffic light; going too fast for conditions; or even impeding the flow of traffic can result in the higher-priced violation.

"The issue is that the Village of Key Biscayne Mayor and Council members seem to believe that kids on e-bikes by the hundreds also have the right to ride their e-bikes at speeds up to 25 mph, recklessly, on the same sidewalks that pedestrians are walking," said the Tennis Association’s Garito, who was injured when his Vespa was rear-ended at a red light, the impact tossing him over the handles of the damaged scooter.

Garito is puzzled as to why bike lanes are specifically designated for bikes and e-bikes, yet the bikes are allowed on sidewalks.

"There needs to be a strong voice for the Key Biscayne resident walking population," he said. "Many of our Key Biscayne residents chose (living here) because of its close proximity to eateries, shopping, supermarkets and the Community Center, all within a 2-mile radius."

He also pointed out that a number of residents who use walkers and wheelchairs, and even those pushing baby strollers or taking their dogs for a walk, have a much more difficult time avoiding the bikes and e-bikes.

"Walkers are fearing for their lives," he said.

Casual walkers, those in wheelchairs and moms or nannies walking babies in strollers on Key Biscayne sidewalks often find it difficult to move out of the way of bicycles and, especially, the much faster electric bikes, who approach rapidly from behind without warning.