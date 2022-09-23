Council split on approving Village’s new $36.9 million budget that will help build ‘a better future’

Village Manager Steve Williamson's Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget theme is "Maintaining what we have ... while building a better future."

There was no better way to describe the Village’s budget hearing Wednesday night, in that every item on the adjusted budget was maintained, or approved, with the exception of a $75,000 "investment" for the city to become a key player when it comes time for Virginia Key athletic fields to be appropriated and designed.

"A great achievement," deadpanned Councilman Luis Lauredo. "Three hours, (and all that was cut) was $75,000."

The millage rate of 3.1533 (down from 3.1620) -- 8.75% greater than the rollback rate of 2.8995 -- passed 4-3, putting the stamp of approval on a $36,910,974 General Fund Budget that commences Oct. 1 and runs to Sept. 30, 2023.

Lauredo, along with Ignacio Segurola and Ed London, were on the negative side of a collection of 4-3 votes during the evening, not satisfied with the millage rate nor with some of the proposed expenditures.

All three, coincidentally, are serving out their terms on Council, with only London returning for the Nov. 8 election.

Lauredo was perplexed as to how the Village budget could go from $26 million to $36 million in 10 years. "That's astronomical. Have we built great infrastructure? No, (but) we're about to start."

London was so adamant about how his calculations could save taxpayers money, he handed out sheets to those on the dais. His figures showed, for example, how reductions from three positions in the Police Department, not filling a vacant position in the resiliency office, and increasing the Ad Valorem by 1% (collecting 96% instead of 95%) could have helped knock $2.578 million out of the budget, getting the millage to as low as 2.876.

But, he couldn't convince department leaders to budge -- or those with the voting power.

Fed up at one point, London said, "Why don't you just go ahead and vote, it'll be 4-3 and that'll be the end of it and we can go home. Twice he hinted that some on the dais would just "rubber stamp" everything, which Mayor Mike Davey took exception with, calling it unfair.

The three-hour meeting took just half the time of the second Budget Hearing in 2021, when a reduction of $200,000 made for a long night last September.

The Village continues to hold the distinction of having the lowest overlapping millage rate of any municipality in Miami-Dade County.

"My goal is fiscal efficiency… I think we've created an incredible team here, the Manager and staff, above all else," said Mayor Davey, who was overseeing his 12th budget process before being termed out this year. He noted early on that he was in favor of the budget as presented.

Councilman Frank Caplan, who said he also was taking part in his 12th budget process, said it felt like a "right-sized budget. .. Anyone who thinks cuts don't affect services is delusional."

Lauredo was in favor of reducing costs, "but not reducing excellence," he said.

"We will do what you want us to," replied Williamson, "but the amount of money has to be commensurate with the costs."

Williamson had already erased $1.1 million from the budget since the first Budget Hearing, and now an additional $75,000 was being unanimously voted out.

"I've heard from people saying they want us to maintain (our) services," Mayor Davey said. "I've had people literally tell me, 'Don't cut the millage.' "

"Those are cute words," Lauredo said.

The millage rate is the rate of taxation for every $1,000 of a property’s taxable value. These property taxes fund local taxing authorities.

The Village's estimated property assessment for FY 2023 is $9.1 billion, an increase of 10.0% from FY 2022.

Williamson presented a slide show, explaining that last year's theme, "A down payment for the future ... a foundation for the years to come," laid the groundwork for this budget, which includes: funding for some 30 capital improvement projects; tasers and a new marine patrol boat for the Police Department; additional training for new Fire-Rescue employees; repairs to the Community Center; and even the addition of a special needs (population) coordinator, which several residents requested at the previous meeting, and was inserted.

It also includes a transfer to the PROS (Parks, Recreation & Open Spaces) Land Trust of $273,250 ,and a transfer to the Capital Improvement Plan Fund of $700,000. The operating expenditure budget increased by $758,199, or 2.2%, from the FY 2022 budget.

Williamson showed Council members a list of his top 12 priorities. "I (would have) liked to get it down to eight, but we have a big appetite in the Village," he said.

His top priorities:

Enhance community policing program and address traffic safety

Complete Paradise Park

Repair and renovate Beach Park

Increase youth programs and access to athletic venues

Expand senior programs

Enhance Community Center experience

Improve Crandon Boulevard. traffic and Village roadways

Guide Rickenbacker Causeway master plan

Increase FreeBee and bus use

Implement long-term shoreline, stormwater and utility projects

Develop all-inclusive operations, maintenance and repair program

Improve resident experience and service

Looking forward,Vice Mayor Brett Moss said he'd like the Council to hold the Manager accountable for the action plan, "and what we want to achieve, and look back (and see how many things did get accomplished)."

This, he said, would have an impact on the following year's budget decisions.

At least five budget items were addressed in detail Wednesday night, when Council members needed clarifications. One was regarding surplus money that would be rolled over from last year, such as the $500,000 allotted for a Back Bay Study which has yet to take place.

"We have an upward trend of taxing too much ... we are addicted to taxpayer money," Segurola said earlier in the meeting.

Among the deeper arguments:

* Council members questioned the $484,000 in overtime money for the Fire-Rescue Department.

Chief Eric Lang explained the department will be impacted by retirements, five new hires, six promotions and increased 40-hour training for a "young workforce."

London suggested perhaps the idea of a "floater" who could fill in at a late notice if someone was ill, but Lang said it just would not be proper in this line of work.

"We've done a lot of work on our budget," Lang said. "If you do reduce money, it will result in not as good of service (as there is now)."

Lauredo said he's never questioned the needs of Lang's department, "but I'm disappointed, and surprised, you went the safety route."

The motion on removing a part-time inspector, which would have resulted in a $50,000 budget cut, failed 4-3.

* When it came to the Back Bay Study, London said, if the $500,000 to start the project was on last year's budget and was not used, "it's not fair to taxpayers."

Fellow Council member Allison McCormick replied, "We're using the same money (in this budget) ... What is your recommendation? You can't be the expert of the Fire Department and beach renourishment ... I hope you get a win on the sheet somewhere."

Williamson said maybe just $200,000 would be needed to get the Back Bay Study going, but they do not yet know exactly what the Army Corps of Engineers have in mind. "Why would you (consider pulling) this out from under us at this point?" he asked.

* One budgeted item, $15,000 for a consultant for Endangered Species, raised eyebrows.

But Building, Zoning & Planning Director Jeremy Calleros Gaugher explained that the position is tied in to the National Flood Insurance ratings, in which "every point down we go saves the Village a million in insurance costs."

That consultant would submit impacts on endangered species to help improve the CRS rating, which reduces flood insurance costs to every homeowner. Currently, the rating is at 8, with the hopes of getting it to 6.

Again, the motion to remove this from the budget failed 4-3.

* Also questioned was the plan to fill a vacancy for a Resiliency Coordinator, which Resiliency & Sustainability Chief Dr. Roland Samimy explained would be imperative in "providing a roadmap for a detailed path over the next 15 years."

McCormick asked if that position needed to remain open, or would it go away in just a couple of years.

But Samimy said it was vital the coordinator follow through. "Planning is the easy part; executing the plans is the hard part," he said. "I'm (more) interested in setting us up for success, not failure."

And, with that, a vote to keep that item on the budget also resulted in -- you guessed it -- a 4-3 decision.