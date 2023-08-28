Council to address proposed changes to Village rec programs as well as Community Center fee increases

Recreation programs on Key Biscayne and a proposed rate hike to be a member of the Community Center will be among several topics expected to be discussed at Tuesday's Village Council meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. in Chambers (VKB-TV).

One of the most significant changes will be moving basketball from the winter to spring, switching with baseball, which would move to the winter season and avoid multiple days of rain-outs. Another reason would be to attract better coaches since these adjusted seasons would be consistent with the high school seasons for those sports.

For adults, co-ed softball will return with a flight-restricted ball in the spring so that the program can take place at the Key Biscayne K-8 field.

The Key Biscayne Community Center will offer 78 programs and activities this fall to keep Village residents of all ages physically active, mentally stimulated, and socially connected. These programs include four new offerings: Art with Laura (inclusive program), Boxing for Teens (inclusive program), "Taste of the Key" lunches, and Textile & Mixed Media workshops.

The Parks, Recreation & Open Spaces department is also working on expanding programs and activities for individuals with special needs.

Regarding the cost to keep the Community Center operating, a public hearing is expected to take place Tuesday night on a resolution to modify fees. In one example, adults who now pay $55 a month would pay $69, while youth prices would increase from $20 to $32, and seniors from $30 to $40.

Annual fees would go from $300 to $345 for adults, while youth annual fees would go from $130 to $150. There are no plans to increase the seniors' yearly $200 fee.

According to the Village, the proposed fee structure represents a rate increase between 15% (adults and youth annual fees) and 34% (couples yearly fees) to allow rates to remain consistent with the South Florida Consumer Price Index, which has increased by 48% since 2006.

Also on the agenda:

* There is a resolution to execute the inter-local agreement with Miami-Dade County to renew the distribution method of the six-cent local option gas tax for 30 years. The current local option gas tax (Ordinance 93-53) will expire on Aug. 31.

The current County share is approximately $44.890 million programmed for FY 2023-24. The projected Village allocation for FY 24 will be $165,546, used to fund the debt service on the Transportation Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2011.

* A resolution to terminate the State of Emergency declaration on Key Biscayne due to the coronavirus disease also will be presented.

* There will be a first reading on Supplemental Open Meeting procedures and requirements, calling for pubic notification at least 48 hours before any Sunshine meeting and its time and location.

* There also is a push by the Village to show how FEMA has yet to award a long list of items through its updated 2.0 National Flood Insurance Program's pricing methodology. Currently, the Village has a rating of 8, which offers a 10% decrease in flood insurance. Still, if the submitted list of Village improvements and/or adaptations is accepted, that rating could fall to a 6, meaning another 10% rate decrease.