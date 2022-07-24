As many of you in the village have experienced, street flooding is a major problem across our community. Unfortunately, the flooding will only get worse due to our old and poorly interconnected drainage system combined with the impacts of our low-lying land, steady sea-level rise and intensifying wind and rainstorms.

The challenges we face with stormwater management were made even more obvious this past June when we received more than 7 inches of rain in less than 24-hours leading to significant flooding on 75 percent of the streets in the village. This storm was even more severe than the two we experienced last fall during the September and October king tides.

All three rain events show a growing trend that storms are becoming more frequent and more severe. Tackling our stormwater challenge is at the core of the Village’s resilient infrastructure upgrade program. Significant amount of planning has led us to the point where we are able to take the next important steps toward beginning the design and construction of a new and improved village-wide stormwater drainage.

In April, the Village Council took a critical step in selecting specific criteria to guide the Village’s redesign efforts of our overall stormwater system. One of the top priorities – because of its significant flooding and its importance to accessing our one public school – is to begin the design for the stormwater basin surrounding the Key Biscayne K-8 elementary school.

We encourage you to attend the July 26 Village Council meeting to learn about the upcoming resolution that would direct the kick-off of our stormwater system engineering design and construction –the next critical step toward addressing our significant water challenge.