Council to hold rare Friday meeting to address proposed 15% increase in stormwater fees

A rare Friday morning Village Council meeting could result in higher stormwater utility fees for many Key Biscayne residents.

Mayor Joe Rasco called for the 9 a.m. special meeting in Village Chambers "to discuss and/or approve the increase" of a recommended 15% rise in fees, he said.

As required, the item was deferred from the previous agenda because of an accidental miss of a newspaper notification deadline.

"And we need to get it done before the next budget hearing (Sept 26)," Rasco said, in order to start developing projects and designs for anything involving stormwater fees.

One obstacle Friday is making sure enough Council members attend to comprise a quorum, but Rasco said. "I think we're going to get everybody there."

At stake is how the fees will be accrued and by how much.

"At this time, we are looking to increase the fee," Rasco said.

In August of 2022, the previous Council refined who was paying a larger share of the fee, based on impervious ground on each property.

"Now, as we start to look at our projects that are coming online, reducing flooding, we're going to need this stormwater fund," Rasco said.

Friday's resolution establishes:

"The method by which the proposed stormwater utility fee shall be calculated, stating the estimated cost of providing a stormwater management system, the initial rate and the maximum rate ... providing for equalization, filing and lien on properties to be assessed."

Back on Jan. 17, the Village was awarded the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Clean Water State Revolving Fund low-interest planning loan for $870,000 for the K-8 Community School infrastructure project.

Due to a needed increase in operational, maintenance, and personnel costs and servicing the debt of the loan, the Village is recommending a 15% increase to the existing fee structure.

In addition, the Village had hired the consulting firm Raftelis, of Maitland, to provide recommendations based on their study to fairly distribute who pays what, based on whose property most affects the stormwater system with impervious concrete, for example, which is considered the biggest factor in stormwater runoff.

At that time, former Public Works Director Jake Ozyman said $1.9 million would need to be collected to meet the budget.

Officials said smaller homes would not see much of an impact, maybe even a nickel in some cases, but larger homes and commercial properties will see a much larger impact.

Raftelis' Supplemental Report determined that the single-family, multi-family and commercial parcels overall within the Village include impervious areas totaling 15,516,179 square feet. Based on the analysis and the collection of approximately $1.9 million in Stormwater Utility Fees, an annual rate per square foot of impervious area of $0.1237 would need to be imposed to collect the same amount from the developed properties in the Village.

The report also provides that the total impervious area calculated for public roads and sidewalks equals 2.8 million square feet, 15.5% of the total impervious square feet within the Village. Therefore, the base fee alone should fund, annually, an amount equal to 15.5% of the total cost for stormwater management.

So, according to the Stormwater Utility Fee table provided in the agenda, the result of a 15% increase would be:

- The monthly base fee for a single-family unit would be $3.93 (up from $3.42) per 0.0101 impervious square feet, and the annual fee would be $47.19 (up from $41.03) per 0.1218 impervious square feet.

- The monthly base fee for a multi-family unit would be $1.89 (up from $1.65) per 0.0101 impervious square feet, and the annual fee would be $22.72 (up from $19.75) per 0.1218 impervious square feet.

- The monthly base fee for a non-residential unit would be $8.76 (up from $7.61) per 0.0101 impervious square feet, and the annual fee would be $105.08 (up from $91.37) per 0.1218 impervious square feet.

The previous square footage was 0.0088 square feet to calculate monthly fees, while 0.1059 was used for annual fees.

The base fee includes a trip fee calculation, or the estimated usage by residents on roadways, sidewalks, etc. For example, the average daily trip generation for each single-family residential property is 9.43 trips.

The parcel fee uses the impervious square footage area of each site. That fee is allocated to the areas not relating to roadways, sidewalks, and governmental properties that account for 85.66% of the total impervious area of the Village.

Previously, Village officials had estimated that a median multi-family unit of about 964 impervious square feet would pay around $10 monthly, a decrease in their bills. The median single-family home with 4,800 impervious square feet would pay about $45 monthly, an increase. Commercial properties would pay about $16 monthly for each 1,000 square feet of impervious area.

To access Friday's meeting agenda, click here.

To access the complete meeting packet, click here.