Dig once? Or dig a couple of times?

Councilman Brett Moss said that after a lengthy self-analysis, he's not quite digging the Village's plans of rushing all components of a massive stormwater/utilities project into one dig – including re-plumbing stormwater pipes and adding telecommunications and power lines, in different zones of Key Biscayne.

"This is stuff I lose sleep over, I really do," said Moss, during a discussion at last week's Village Council meeting. "There are parts on Key Biscayne, like on the north side, that (do not) flood. Obviously, some sections we need to take care of today. But some we can later."

His concerns might lead to a speed bump, or possibly even a detour, on the Village's quest to put its ambitious Resilient Infrastructure Integration and Implementation Plan in motion. But, he said, he wants to get it right before the wheels start spinning. The project would be one of the most important undertakings in Key Biscayne's history, other than incorporation in 1991.

Moss said Village officials talk about resiliency and sustainability together, but he cuts a fine line between them.

The more immediate needs, he said, are resiliency projects that would affect the island, say, if a major storm struck this year, and power couldn't be restored for five months. That's where undergrounding utilities would pay off immediately.

"It's better to address the power lines (now)," he said.

Protecting the beaches and establishing policies to thwart or handle catastrophic damage also would be vital at this juncture, he said.

As far as sustainability – which ultimately is defined as "How long can we stay here?" – stormwater infrastructure improvements and the raising of streets would be part of that, he said.

Village staff, including Manager Steve Williamson, have been spreading the word about this in slides and discussions for months.

Moss said he is a big fan of Williamson. “When you give him the ball, he runs with it. ... We know this is the right guy. But at the same time, I don't remember us having a good conversation on what direction we want him to run the ball."

Trying to propose a more common-sense perspective, Moss said, "The dig-once approach is a sprint. I mean, this could be a 30-year project ... Yes, we might have to dig up the streets twice, but maybe 15 years later."

He also addressed the issues of funding these dig-once projects, which could total somewhere in the $250 million range.

"If we do Section 1, then we find we can't pay it off ... before we get into a huge work order, is that what we want to do? And can we do it financially?"

Williamson had little to say in response to all this during the meeting, but asked Wednesday if all of the pre-planning already done – and discussed before Council -- could end up scrapped or altered, he replied: "My direction from the Council is, and has been, to develop and execute a resilient infrastructure program to protect shorelines, upgrade stormwater systems, improve roadways and harden utilities."

Councilman Fernando Vazquez suggested Council hold a workshop to discuss the next steps.

"We kind of have to validate what we're going to do ... that way, you can kind of put this jigsaw puzzle together within time,” he said, “so we understand the risks of what we're getting into."

Councilman Ed London agreed:

"Look, Steve's doing the right thing. Nobody can argue with ‘dig once.’ If we (do) it right (with the current stormwater project at the Key Biscayne K-8 School), then we see how this works. If we do it right, I'm proposing to do a design-build to get the first part done."

Mayor Joe Rasco liked that idea.

"We get to K-8, that gives us the baseline to move forward," he said. "Then Zone 2, and if that isn't the one (we want next), then we go to Zone 3. We need to make sure we're doing the right thing ... and if it isn't, you know, we go back to square one and change it.

"(We) look at that first zone and that will tell us a lot about financing, where to put the stuff and what type of engineering (we need)."

Priority since April 2020, at least

Concerns about flooding, rising sea level, and storm surge have been part of the Village's main topics of discussion since April of 2020, when Dr. Roland Samimy was hired as the Village's first Chief Resiliency and Sustainability Officer, and when voters overwhelmingly approved a $100 million general obligation bond in the November 2020 election. Williamson was named Village Manager five months later, adding to a power lineup.

The addition of Jeremy Calleros Gauger as Building, Zoning and Planning Director, and Colleen Blank as Capital Improvement Program and Grants Manager only strengthened the team’s goal of protecting Key BIscayne.

Last April, Williams, a former Colonel with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, showed how "Elevating Our Island Paradise" could take place by: overhauling an ineffective and aging stormwater system; burying electrical and telecommunications lines; building up the crest of some roadways and adding proper curbing; and reinforcing and protecting ocean and bay shorelines.

In July, Village Council voted 7-0 to hire the Black & Veatch engineering consultant firm to manage the Resilient Infrastructure Integration and Implementation Plan.

But, at last month's Council meeting, the seams began to unravel when London, Vazquez and Moss, in particular, weren't thrilled to hear that the $1.38 million consulting deal would be primarily for a booklet that would outline how the projects could unfold. Black & Veatch officials were asked to come back with a clearer presentation, not one "at the Ph.D. level," as Vazquez called it.

Black & Veatch officials were not in attendance during last week’s meeting.

The next Council meeting is July 18.

Like other Village officials, Williamson has always supported the "dig once" plan, which would save money and provide less inconvenience to residents, he explained.

Moss, Managing Principal at the award-winning Moss Architecture & Design Group in Miami, doesn't want to be the guy wearing the black hat in this.

"The purpose of bringing this discussion up was to have an open conversation with other Council members since we cannot (meet privately) under Sunshine Laws," he said Wednesday. "I want to know how my colleagues feel and ensure we are on the same page when large votes begin to come through. This is a responsible way of progressing through complex items such as these.

"We have to ask difficult questions to challenge how we deliver these extremely important projects. This is not intended to slow the process, but to ensure less bumps along the way."

By the end of the conversation Tuesday night, Mayor Rasco agreed to a workshop, or discussion, between Council members, looking at Moss and saying, "I want this man to sleep well at night."

Four related items approved

Four agenda items related specifically to resiliency passed Tuesday night:

– Council members voted unanimously to select Metro Express, Inc. for the construction of Village-wide stormwater drainage improvements and roadway resurfacing in an amount not to exceed $1,014,229.50.

Because the cost was over $500,000, each registered voter in the Village received a postal notification. Metro's second estimate went down 38% after an adjustment was made for the milling of streets. The only subcontractors that will be used are for the pouring of asphalt.

Mayor Rasco said, "This is a Band-Aid to get up to the (next) big infrastructure project we're working on."

– Two resolutions for work orders to infrastructure advisors Moffatt & Nichol were passed.

The first is for engineering, surveying and marine biological services relating to beach renourishment in an amount not to exceed $94,711.

The second is for engineering, design and environmental permitting services for the design of an emergency interim beach renourishment plan to address impacts from last year's storms, not to exceed $78,976.

Village Manager Steve Williamson said the original cost for that project was $1.9 million, but the State agreed to pay half of that from its budget and State Rep. Vicki Lopez, who attended Tuesday night's meeting, was able to garner another $450,000 to offset costs.

– A motion to select U.S. Lubricants LLC for stormwater utility maintenance services in an amount not to exceed $226,792 was also carried unanimously.