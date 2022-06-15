Council warns BB-gun users there is zero tolerance for animal cruelty and scooter safety campaign coming

OK kids, here's your warning.

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa will be enforcing scooter regulations through a rigorous child and parent awareness campaign that gets in full swing this week and he'll heed the advice of Council member Ed London, who said police should "put the full weight of the law" on those who commit animal cruelty offenses.

Speaking at Tuesday night's Village Council meeting, London said he's talked with residents who are concerned with kids carrying BB guns and shooting at cats, squirrels and birds.

"Is this really happening?" asked Council member Luis Lauredo.

"Yes," replied London.

Miami-Dade County regulations stipulate that fines can peak at $5,000 per incident, but the Village Council doesn't have the right to set fines on the island.

"We should prosecute to the full extent of the law," London said.

Sousa, who said he just spoke to a concerned resident about the situation, said he admires people's passion for animals, but, unfortunately, "we do not have any documented reports on file. I'm here to say again, like other issues, if there's a crime issue, call the police (not put it on social media)," he said.

"Even if it's already occurred, we can go back and look at security cameras."

Vice Mayor Brett Moss said another glaring problem with BB guns is if kids are running around with them near a school and, of course, the danger it can create to humans.

But BB guns are legal, Sousa said.

"The major role of policing is preventing (a crime) before it happens," Lauredo said.

So, similar to the recent golf cart enforcement policy that resulted in 120 citations during the first two weeks, there will be no warnings for animal cruelty crimes.

"If we encounter this, we won’t take it lightly," Sousa said.

As far as the excessive misbehavior on scooters throughout the Village, Sousa and his fellow officers will be delivering messages to children and, especially, the parents on rules and regulations through "Scootsafe," a scooter safety awareness campaign.

"The fines aren't small when you tack on the state and county fees," Sousa said.

Each kid who takes a summer class will get a flyer to take to their parents regarding scooter safety and laws.

"I know your officers will deliver the message in a kind and effective way," Council member Allison McCormick said. “These kids have to know that the next step, these (scooters) would be banned. They need to know, 'You need to do this or you won’t have the ability to ride these anymore'."

Lauredo also was adamant about the dangers of misbehaving scooter riders mixing with pedestrians and drivers.

"For the last three years I've lived in fear a tragedy might happen with these scooters," he said. "Kids will be kids, but I’m shocked that parents let their kids (do whatever). ... Not that we’d want to deprive these kids of this joy, but if the parents tell them to go out and do (whatever) ... the rules are the rules; (it) doesn't matter the hair color you have, the color of your skin, the language you speak."

Moss said he shares the same concern about a potential tragedy.

"If everyone follows the rules, typically, it goes well," he said. "I’m all for hitting the parents (with these fines)."

If banning scooters was ever deemed necessary by the Council, Moss cautioned that some age groups are more responsible than others and it would probably be unfair to ban everyone from riding.

Meanwhile, Sousa will send out public service announcements, begin to deploy corral zones, and provide tips at the July 4 police open house, in addition to an abundance of summer camp scooter education.

"I feel strongly about this campaign," he said.