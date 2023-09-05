For the last several school years, and through the majority of her time serving on the Village Council, Allison McCormick has served as the Council and Village’s liaison between the schools and the Miami-Dade Public Schools system.

During the last Village Council meeting in August, McCormick announced she will soon be turning over her duties as the Council liaison to the Education Advisory Board to Oscar Sardiñas.

In accepting the role, Sardiñas said McCormick will be “a hard act to follow."

"I think Oscar will be a great fit," said Moss, a former chairman of that Board. "He's (already) in education and his kids are in school."

Vice Mayor Frank Caplan said the work McCormick has done has been impressive.

"The dedication of time, energy and the investment in building relationships is critical," he said. "It doesn't stop with the committee but going across the bridge and establishing relationships with Miami-Dade Public Schools" and other areas of education is important.