County bans smoking on beaches to ensure protection of these ‘sacred, natural spaces’

Think again before you light that next cigarette while enjoying the scenery at one of Miami-Dade County's public parks or beaches.

County commissioners Wednesday morning unanimously passed an amendment to the current County Code that will prohibit smoking, except for unfiltered cigars (as permitted by state law) within those areas and proposes fines not to exceed $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second offense and $300 for subsequent violations.

Included in those designated areas are: Haulover Park Beach, Crandon Park Beach, Rickenbacker Causeway beaches, the atoll pools at Matheson Hammock Park and Homestead Bayfront Park, and the Larry and Penny Thompson Park and Amelia Earhart Park beaches.

The cigarette smoking ban adds to the County's current code, including a $100 civil penalty for gambling on park property.

The smoking ordinance would go into effect ten days from Wednesday's vote, or July 1.

The Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department (PROS) and law enforcement agencies with jurisdiction over those areas will monitor the parks and beaches.

The regulation follows Miami Beach's existing smoking ban, which went into effect Janary 1, and parallels the City of Miami's similar proposal, which has an expanded definition to include cannabis.

"It's a reminder these are sacred, natural spaces," said Eileen Higgins, among six of the nine commissioners who co-sponsored the ordinance.

At the previous Commission meeting, Dave Doebler of Miami Beach, co-founder and president of the Volunteer Cleanup nonprofit organization, told commissioners he had spent 13 years picking up trash and plastic from beaches, waterways, and shorelines.

Doebler explained that up to 7,000 chemicals (70 that can, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cause cancer) could be found in a single cigarette butt and micro-plastics), "many of them toxic to humans," he said.

"Our kids make sand castles in the same sand people use as ashtrays," he said. "It's really unfortunate."

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said earlier this year that there had been no reports of problems with people smoking on the Village's beaches.

Mayor Joe Rasco also said earlier this year he didn't see an immediate need to change Village laws, saying he felt that the few people who smoke on the beach would be responsible enough to pick up their butts.

The County ordinance defined smoking as "inhaling, exhaling, burning, carrying or possessing any lighted substance, most commonly tobacco, and any other lighted tobacco product, except for unfiltered cigars."

The state does not currently preempt the regulation of vaping, but it does consider e-cigarettes tobacco products because most of them contain nicotine, which comes from tobacco.

Exposure to secondhand smoke causes an estimated 41,000 deaths each year among adults in the United States, the CDC reports.

Last July, the Florida Legislature enacted House Bill 105, which renamed the Florida Clean Indoor Air Act the “Florida Clean Air Act” and expressly authorizes counties and municipalities to restrict smoking within the boundaries of any of the public beaches and public parks they own, dropping the preemption, except concerning the smoking of unfiltered cigars.

The law still provides exceptions to allow school districts to regulate smoking on school property and local governments to impose more restrictive regulations on vapor-generating electronic devices.

When officials approved the law last September, Miami Beach became the first local community to take advantage of the ruling, protecting its tourist-friendly beaches.

Violators on the beach in Miami Beach face a maximum punishment of a $100 fine and up to 60 days in jail. Arrests could be at the discretion of police, officials said. Repeat offenders could face $500 in fines.

Vaping and smoking unfiltered cigarettes and cigars will still be permitted on Miami Beach.