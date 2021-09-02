Just hours after Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado told Key Biscayne Council members and city residents they could soon air their grievances directly to her staff regarding the Rickenbacker Causeway public-privatization proposal, changes quickly escalated Thursday by 1 p.m.

One of the addendums to Solicitation #RFP-01982 — calling to “develop, maintain and operate the Rickenbacker and Venetian causeways” — changed the previous bidding end date from Nov. 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 13.

Also, a pre-bid conference scheduled for Thursday morning was shifted to 10 a.m. on Sept. 9.

Both red-bar alerts appear on the BidSync.com website where the solicitation for bidders appears. The solicitation was released Aug. 15 by Miami-Dade County officials.

Key Biscayne called a special Council meeting Wednesday night with Commissioner Regalado, who invited city leaders and residents to a sit-down discussion in the Community Center at a time and date to be determined.

Village Mayor Mike Davey, concerned with the previous bidding deadline, said for the RFP to be amended to what was appropriate for a stakeholder such as Key Biscayne, commissioners would have to approve a resolution at their next Board meeting, which is slated for Oct. 5.

Then, if amendments are made to the Request for Proposal (RFP), it would allow time for the island city to possibly find a private partner if that is the avenue the Village decides.

Currently, the “Plan Z Consortium” is the backbone of the RFP, which critics at Wednesday night’s Council meeting believed was done “in the dark of night.”

Jennifer Stearns Buttrick was among the public speakers Wednesday night.

“The county has put us in an incredibly difficult position,” the attorney and longtime resident, said. “We need to undo the RFP. This is a clear example of government not being transparent. ... The plan designed in secret is not the answer. It’s time for a do-over.”

Regalado assures city leaders that Key Biscayne will have a voice.

The next step for the island is to work with Commissioner Regalado to schedule the meeting, which will include the County’s procurement staff and others who are working on the RFP process.