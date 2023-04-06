County chipping in for Miami Marine Stadium restoration, Giving Circle fundraiser and happy youth sports advisors among news from April-May 2009

St. Agnes Academy PreK-4 students who participated in a Trike-a-thon.

County approves funding to return Miami Marine Stadium to its form

Miami-Dade County has chipped in $3 million to restore Miami Marine Stadium on Virginia Key, and officials from the City of Miami, which owns the structure, say they expect to be able to move forward on the project within a year-and-a-half.

County Commissioners agreed unanimously to the funding at an April 6 meeting, based on a proposal from Commissioner Carlos Gimenez, whose district covers Virginia Key and Key Biscayne. The money comes from the County's Historic Preservation Fund. Gimenez and several other residents who spoke about the stadium, said the venue is clearly worthy of preservation.

"It's one of two such structures in the entire world, and it's really an iconic place for the residents of Miami,” Gimenez noted.

Gimenez described the money as "seed money," and noted private funds will need to come forward before the $3 million can be spent.

Friends of the Miami Marine Stadium, a grassroots group that is pushing for resurrection of the facility, which was badly damaged in Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and has languished ever since, estimate it will cost $5.5-$8.5 million for concrete restoration and $10-$12 million for new seats, railings, bathrooms, electrical work, etc.; plus more if the venue's underwater piling needs to be repaired.

Bike accident with car leaving shopping center

Another accident in which a bicyclist was struck by a motorist exiting a Key Biscayne shopping center has Police Chief Charles Press imploring residents to be responsible when behind the wheel.

Press noted Key Biscayne is an increasingly pedestrian-heavy community – something the local government encourages – and that means motorists need to do their part to make the island safe for everyone.

The latest incident, which happened at 3:51 p.m. April 3, in front of The Galleria shopping center, 328 Crandon Blvd., comes on the heels of two similar accidents - another in front of The Galleria and one in front of The Square shopping center.

In this case - as in the others - the bicyclist was riding across the sidewalk in front of the mall's exit when a motorist leaving the shopping center pulled out too far, striking him. Press said the victim was a Village of Key Biscayne school crossing guard.

Attention getter

Lang IMG_2545.jpg

Village of Key Biscayne Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief Eric Lang stands at attention during Monday's Memorial Day service, while son Nash takes a break in dad's shadow.

Women's Giving Circle

giving circle IMG_2540.jpg

The Key Biscayne Women's Giving Circle hosted its annual fundraiser at the De la Cruz Collection Contemporary Art Space. The event benefited Adopt-A-Classroom. Seen here are Fran Gaynes, Iris Fisher, Marilyn Levin, Marian Rocker, Rosa de la Cruz, Diane Lipson Schilit, and Harriett Stein.

Anne Rothe has a birthday

Anne Rothe IMG_2537.jpg

Friends of Anne Rothe surprised her with a birthday party on her special day. Seen here: Chris Housen, Anne Rothe, and Ana Gloria Rivas-Vazquez.

CPR classes

CPR Class IMG_2520.jpg

Key Therapy, the Academy of Martial Arts and Act 4 Me recently sponsored two CPR classes in Spanish and English to raise funds. The classes were given by Juan Chaustre, a licensed firefighter and medic who lives in Key Biscayne. Seen here are Juan Chaustre and Sensei Robert Duzoglou.

Rock at the Key

Rock at the key IMG_2533.jpg

Center Tone Music School students performed at the Rock at the Key Concert Friday night at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center. Performers included 6-year-old Matias Rionda doing his interpretation of the Ozzy Osbourne song "Mr. Crowley." The music school donated a portion of the proceeds to the school PTA.

Chamber business card exchange

Business card exchange Biscayne Chamber of Commerce and the Association of Bi-National Chambers of Commerce hosted a business card exchange at The Rusty Pelican.

Business card exchange 1 IMG_2524.jpg

Back row from left: Claribeth Valencia, Robert Beans, and Kathye Susnjer; and front row, Mercy Robaina, Michelle Estevez, Lita Haeger, Reina Gonzales, and Pat Romano.
busin card exchange IMG_2519.jpg

Vivian Galego-Mendez and Mark Fried.
International fair

International Fair IMG_2538.jpg

A group of Key Biscayne young people and the Key Biscayne Youth Council hosted an International Fair on the Village Green to benefit Breaking the Bonds of Slavery. Seen here are Winnie Pritchett, Carina Yubero, Bianca Padilla, Kimberly Khouri, and Valeria Cores.

Trike-a-thon

Trike a thon IMG_2543.jpg

St. Agnes Academy PreK-4 students participated in a Trike-a-thon to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Children rode their bicycles or tricycles around a designated track area in the St. Agnes parking lot and raised approximately $2,000.

Under-10 Champs

Under 10 champs IMG_2526.jpg

The Key Biscayne Under-10 boys soccer team participated in the Miami Lakes Tournament over the weekend and reached the Championship. The team, coached by Alvaro Dellepere, with Mirco Gubellini as technical director, played against Kendall Soccer. Seen here with Coach Dellepare are, from left, Ryan Batalha, Martin Muñoz, Mateo Zavalia, John Mark Kellogg, Nico Garcia-Morillo, Guillermo Roman, Giancarlo Arguello, and Max Menendez.

Happy Birthday, Christina Termine

Temine IMG_2535.jpg

Friends of Christina Termine gathered to help her celebrate her birthday. From left are Rebecca Pagdilado, Chris House, Christina Termine, Maria Bueno, Nancy Harrison, and Maritza Minor.

Ocampo team top producer at EWM office

Ocampo IMG_2528.jpg

The mother-son real estate team of Angela and Gilberto Ocampo was recently recognized for being the 2009 No. 1 producer for the Key Biscayne EWM office for 2009. The two also closed on the highest number of units in the Key Biscayne office. Angela Ocampo and her son, Gilberto, were named members of the 2009 Chairman's Club Emerald Level. Pictured from left are: Vivian Galego-Mendez, EWM Sales Manager, Gilberto Campo, Realtor-Associate, Angela Campo, Broker-Associate, and Ron Shuffield, EWM President.

The a heart of a Mother: an eternally-blooming May flower

Kellogg crop IMG_2529.jpg

Jackie Gross-Kellogg is mother of three children: Mariana, 11, John Mark, 9, and Peter, 7.

Born Free Pet Shelter Born Free Pet Shelter hosted its annual fundraiser at the Beach Club.

Born free IMG_2525.jpg

Kari Madera, Gerri O'Hara, and Sietske Turndof.

Advisory Board, Parks and Recreation at odds over extending soccer program

Members of the Youth Athletics Advisory Board aired concerns about their group's role last month after they say Parks and Recreation Department staff took action that contradicted their recommendations.

At a March 16 meeting where the issue came up, the Village Council told the board sometimes staff must make decisions based on other factors and urged members to in the future bring any sticking points to the Council for a public review and vote.

Furthermore, the Council also gave the board a direction that gets at the heart of the issue at hand: Help develop a schedule for the use of local playing fields.

YAAB members’ concerns originated from a recent situation where parents of some children in the local soccer program approached the board and asked to extend their season.

The board, which receives numerous requests to extend seasons, voted no. Members cited a lack of field space due to the impending start of in-season sports. YAAB member Mayra Lindsay explained to the Council that at one of the board's Wednesday meetings, it adopted a recommendation to deny or tightly control season extension requests.

Art at St. Christopher's

Art at St Chris IMG_2531.jpg

St. Christopher's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church hosted a fundraiser to benefit Touching Miami With Love. Seen here: Amy Zambrano, Angel and Jason Pittman, and Molly Giovannetti.

