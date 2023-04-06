County chipping in for Miami Marine Stadium restoration, Giving Circle fundraiser and happy youth sports advisors among news from April-May 2009

County approves funding to return Miami Marine Stadium to its form

Miami-Dade County has chipped in $3 million to restore Miami Marine Stadium on Virginia Key, and officials from the City of Miami, which owns the structure, say they expect to be able to move forward on the project within a year-and-a-half.

County Commissioners agreed unanimously to the funding at an April 6 meeting, based on a proposal from Commissioner Carlos Gimenez, whose district covers Virginia Key and Key Biscayne. The money comes from the County's Historic Preservation Fund. Gimenez and several other residents who spoke about the stadium, said the venue is clearly worthy of preservation.

"It's one of two such structures in the entire world, and it's really an iconic place for the residents of Miami,” Gimenez noted.

Gimenez described the money as "seed money," and noted private funds will need to come forward before the $3 million can be spent.

Friends of the Miami Marine Stadium, a grassroots group that is pushing for resurrection of the facility, which was badly damaged in Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and has languished ever since, estimate it will cost $5.5-$8.5 million for concrete restoration and $10-$12 million for new seats, railings, bathrooms, electrical work, etc.; plus more if the venue's underwater piling needs to be repaired.

Bike accident with car leaving shopping center

Another accident in which a bicyclist was struck by a motorist exiting a Key Biscayne shopping center has Police Chief Charles Press imploring residents to be responsible when behind the wheel.

Press noted Key Biscayne is an increasingly pedestrian-heavy community – something the local government encourages – and that means motorists need to do their part to make the island safe for everyone.

The latest incident, which happened at 3:51 p.m. April 3, in front of The Galleria shopping center, 328 Crandon Blvd., comes on the heels of two similar accidents - another in front of The Galleria and one in front of The Square shopping center.

In this case - as in the others - the bicyclist was riding across the sidewalk in front of the mall's exit when a motorist leaving the shopping center pulled out too far, striking him. Press said the victim was a Village of Key Biscayne school crossing guard.

Advisory Board, Parks and Recreation at odds over extending soccer program

Members of the Youth Athletics Advisory Board aired concerns about their group's role last month after they say Parks and Recreation Department staff took action that contradicted their recommendations.

At a March 16 meeting where the issue came up, the Village Council told the board sometimes staff must make decisions based on other factors and urged members to in the future bring any sticking points to the Council for a public review and vote.

Furthermore, the Council also gave the board a direction that gets at the heart of the issue at hand: Help develop a schedule for the use of local playing fields.

YAAB members’ concerns originated from a recent situation where parents of some children in the local soccer program approached the board and asked to extend their season.

The board, which receives numerous requests to extend seasons, voted no. Members cited a lack of field space due to the impending start of in-season sports. YAAB member Mayra Lindsay explained to the Council that at one of the board's Wednesday meetings, it adopted a recommendation to deny or tightly control season extension requests.

