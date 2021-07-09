County Commission pushes for competitive bids to Rickenbacker plan; Davey says KB wants design input

Despite concerns by Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey about whether the Village would be involved in the design process for a modified, safer Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami-Dade County officials hesitantly agreed Thursday to proceed with its resolution regarding the advertising for bidders to challenge a proposal that has met their approval — but with an important caveat.

That unsolicited proposal, called the “Plan Z Consortium,” was presented to the county on March 3. It includes improvements to the Venetian Causeway, as well as replacement of Bear Cut Bridge on the four-mile Rickenbacker Causeway, and improvements to the West and William Powell bridges. Safety for bicyclists and pedestrians, and better overall traffic flow, are key components of the plan.

At Thursday’s Board of County Commission meeting — one that carried heavy hearts from officials and attendees in response to tragedies in Surfside and in Haiti — commissioners tangled on timing, lack of information and procedural policies when it came to the resolution.

The resolution calls for a public RFP, or “request for proposal,” in which the mayor or her designee can advertise for bidders to submit plans to the county to compete with a “Plan Z” proposal by architect Bernard Zyscovich and other associates.

“I’m hesitant to vote without facts,” said Commissioner Joe Martinez. The county says this is a public-private partnership because we can’t do it ... We have very little facts, not enough. There’s no private company that’s coming in (just) to make it safer for bikers and pedestrians. This is about making money.

“I know Key Biscayne wants to be a part of it,” he added. “Then they should pay some of it.”

Then, holding up a sheaf of papers showing drawings of the proposed plan, Martinez said, “This says nothing. Just pictures. It’s very little for me to go on... It might be the greatest thing in the world, but how would we know?”

The Plan Z Consortium’s unsolicited proposal would: “Design, build/replace/repair, finance and operate and maintain (1) the Venetian and Rickenbacker causeways, including the Bear Cut, West and William Powell bridges, to incorporate transportation and recreational improvements, and (2) certain parkland and beaches along the Rickenbacker Causeway.”

Mayor Davey addressed Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz earlier during an earlier portion of the very long meeting, and he said he wanted to emphasize that he and the Village were “100 percent committed” to joining an important plan that “fully employs the Key and causeways” and the Bear Cut Bridge area, which is “a concern to all Key Biscayne residents.”

He also said his concerns would lie with RFP alternative plans. “We want to be actively involved in the design process. We would love to have a voice in how it’s redesigned.

“Finally, I believe the Venetian project should be separated from the Rickenbacker (project), because the Rickenbacker raises enough money (through tolls) for self-maintenance ... the Venetian should lie (with) in the county revenues,” Davey added.

Commissioner Raquel A. Regalado, who represents District 7, which encompasses Key Biscayne, plans to hold a public meeting before the RFP is issued to hear concerns from residents, who obviously want to know more details about the project and how it will be funded.

“This is such an important issue in my district,” she said. “This is just the beginning of a process, and (Key Biscayne) residents will be a part of that process. ... There is county-wide interest because so many Miami residents use the Rickenbacker to get to Bill Baggs (State Park). We all know it’s been a long and torturous history (about safety issues), but we all agree we want something safe and I’m sure we can come to an agreement.

“... Key Biscayne (residents) will be paying the tolls, so they are a part of it.”

Tolls would not go up on the county-owned Rickenbacker Causeway unless the administration approves it, assured Maria Nardi, Director of Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces (PROS), which is the umbrella for this project.

Confidentiality issues

The problem with the lack of information about the proposal is keeping proprietary details confidential -- so other bidders, or companies, could not simply copy ideas and come in at a lesser price, Diaz explained.

In this case, before the solicitation goes out publicly, members of the Board will first get to see more details, keeping the proposal’s 180-day clock (until mid-August) in play before a cessation is needed. Moving forward with RFPs like this, Diaz would like for the Board to see details first, before RFPs are drawn up. The Administration must analyze the details and can approve it or agree that an alternate proposal would be better. Then it would come back to the County Commission for approval before the RFP goes out with a vague explanation, he said, so the public can see it, too.

“I’m going to accept what we’re doing (today) because of the 180-day rule,” Diaz said, before the commission voted to proceed.

Commissioner Rebeca Sosa said she was forced to cast a “no” vote at this time.

“Taxpayers (in Miami-Dade) are going to say, ‘Why do I have to pay for a bridge way over there?’ The control of the tolls is a very important item,” she said. “... Then you have 10 companies coming in (and bidding).

“If we don’t know the details, I don’t know how we can approve it... At the end of the day, the owners are everybody in Miami-Dade County.”

Sen. Rene Garcia said he’s in favor of public-private partnerships, but noted that tolls are going to go up for those who live there and work there. “We impose these tolls on the drivers, but the bikers and walkers should have some skin in the game... Let’s find a way (to make them contribute).”

Sosa agreed with Garcia that the people being asked to pay extra tolls “aren’t necessarily Key Biscayne residents. People bring their families to the beach and to the park ... we’ve been fighting with MDX (Miami-Dade County Expressway Authority) trying to prevent increases in tolls, and now ...”

Commissioner Keon Hardemon said he struggled with why the debate had gotten this far. “We’re always looking for ways to increase bicycle and pedestrian safety, and these are the most iconic thoroughfares (in the county)... What’s wrong with looking at the idea? (The RFP) doesn’t guarantee that this is the project, but it takes us to the next step ... I think it’s a good idea to move forward.”

Regalado said the project is “a big deal in my district. I wish it was just the bicyclists, but Bear Cut is the worst bridge (in the county). If something happens to the infrastructure, they’re the only ones who cannot get home or cannot leave .. We patched up Bear Cut 10 years ago and we can keep doing that, but we need to address the infrastructure into Key Biscayne and that includes Crandon (Boulevard), and I say it as someone who walks it and bikes it and represents that area.

“They don’t want to pay more tolls. I think when it comes back to us, I hope we do the right thing.”

Vice Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III said he supports the resolution and Regalado. “We’re elected to represent the entire county,” he said. “It’s not just her problem, it’s our problem.”

Commissioner Javier D. Souto said, “You know that part on the end of the peninsula is a state park. ... That bridge is a state problem.”

Plan to solve variety of concerns

The consortium of firms involved in the “Plan Z” proposal consists of equity investor entity Partners Group (USA) Inc., and consulting entities Zyscovich Architects and J. Kardys Strategies, LLC, and calls “for the design, build, finance, operation and maintenance of a proposed project that provides a solution for bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements, development and expansion of parkland and beachfront along the Rickenbacker Causeway, replacement of Bear Cut Bridge, and sea level rise coastal resiliency improvements and maintenance of the Venetian Causeway.”

The county determined the proposal was financially viable and fits into the Vision Zero plan, which is referred to “as a multinational strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy and equitable mobility for all.”

PROS planners, architects, engineers and senior management evaluated the plan, along with a cross-section of county staff that included the Finance Department.

Several years ago, Zyscovich displayed a plan showing an elevated track for cyclists and pedestrians that would also account for future sea-level rise. There was no way of knowing if that part of the plan is in the current proposal.

The advertisement for solicitation of bidders and the review of all proposals would not exceed $500,000 and would be funded by revenue from causeway tolls.

Built in 1947, the Rickenbacker Causeway provides an avenue for not only traffic from the mainland, but is one of the most popular areas for bicycling, walking, exercising, swimming, fishing and an ideal place for picnics and other recreational outlets. Unfortunately, several bikers have been struck by vehicles and another shot since 2010, and at least five have died.

In 1985, the William Powell Bridge was constructed to replace the prior bridge. In 2012, the Bear Cut and West bridges underwent significant repair and rehabilitation, and included the completion of a superstructure, which was completed in 2014.

Thursday’s agenda item came just a week before a July 15 PROS public hearing on similar, but immediate, ideas to improve bicycle safety on the Rickenbacker Causeway that include barriers between the cyclists’ lane and the far traffic lane, or allowing cyclists to use more of the wide vehicular traffic lanes on a causeway with a 45 mph speed limit. It was unclear if the July 15 hearing still would take place.