County Commissioners green light “fair notice” measure for landlords looking to increase rent by 5 percent or more

Housing rental prices have increased so much lately that Miami is now the nation’s leader.

So, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins (as the prime sponsor) and Vice Chairman Oliver Gilbert III (as the co-sponsor) did something about it.

Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners approved their legislation requiring “fair notice” from landlords who increase rent prices in both incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county.

The legislation mandates a 60-day written notice before a landlord may increase rent by more than 5% when the current lease ends.

It also extends written notices for eviction from 30 to 60 days for month-to-month tenants.

“We’ve heard our residents and we’ve seen it in our community,” Commissioner Higgins said. “Rents are going up too high, too fast. Countless households live in fear of receiving a scandalously high rent increase with little to no notice.”

According to the Annual Rent Report by Zumper, the largest privately-owned rental platform in North America, the median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Miami increased by 38.29%, to $2,280, over the past year — the highest increase in the country. The national average increase was 11.6% last year.

A surge of people moving into South Florida (661 “net” new residents moving to the state each day) since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic quickly limited the supply, resulting in rent prices to soar.

Monica Steinmuller, a 25-year resident of Key Biscayne who has spent more than 13 years as an agent with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate on the island, recently explained to the Islander News the increases might not directly be the fault of landlords.

“A lack of inventory and bidding wars are pushing (potential) buyers with less capital into the rental market,” she said, “which has added to the tightening of the rental inventory and, consequently, driven up prices to excessive levels for locals.”

According to the Miami Herald, the average monthly rent in Miami was $3,020 as of December, a 34% annual increase.

A sampling on realtor.com showed one-bedroom studio apartments in Miami as small as 435 square feet renting for $1,767 while a one-bedroom, 513 square feet on Key Biscayne renting for $2.900 a month.

A three-bedroom studio apartment can fetch up to $5,680 a month on apartmentfinder.com.

“Fair notice gives more time to prepare,” Commissioner Higgins said. “Fair notice is the right thing to do, but not all landlords are doing the right thing.”

She also allocated $200,000 to Legal Services of Greater Miami from the American Rescue Plan Act for District 5, the area which she represents. Those funds would help provide legal assistance to those in that district who are at risk for eviction and who do not receive fair notice as required by the legislation approved Tuesday.

Other areas of the state also have similar legislation. Commissioner Alex Fernandez led the effort for Miami Beach and Councilman Bryan Calvo did the same in Hialeah, helping provide more stability in the rental housing market, and fair and balanced protection.

Fellow Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins applauded the efforts of Eileen Higgins for bringing forth “a wonderful item” to Tuesday’s short agenda.

“We are all living in a world where increase in pricing is happening in all different directions,” she said, “Our tenants are not immune from this. And I was proud to support legislation today that would provide a slight, additional form of protection for our tenants and giving them sufficient notice when rent increases are going to exceed 5%.”