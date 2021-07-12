County hearing to explore options for “complicated issue” of bike safety on the Rickenbacker

Putting safety perhaps over aesthetics, Miami-Dade County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces (PROS) will hold a virtual public hearing July 15 to discuss immediate options to improve bicycle safety on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Among the considerations of the lane repurposing study are opening, or widening, one lane of traffic in and/or out of Key Biscayne to bicyclists, while another calls for a safety barrier between the right vehicle lane and bike lane.

Gerold Cajina, manager of Key Cycling, a 30-year store now in The Galleria Shopping Center on Key Biscayne, said he will be interested in looking at the proposals, but he says it’s a complicated issue.

“I think it’s going to be dangerous for the riders when you put out something like barriers,” he said. “Not every single rider has the experience (to squeeze tighter) on the right shoulder, and then you’d probably need to ride single file forever on the causeway, on Saturday and Sunday, especially, which is when you have the slower people. Can you imagine six in one family, or friends, and have to be single file, stopping at every stop sign and traffic light ... it’s going to take time for them to cross, and drivers don’t like that very much.”

On the bridges, there already are barriers separating pedestrians from bicyclists, who need to be aware of the vehicles driving the 45-mph speed limit, or beyond.

After a traffic study by the county’s Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW), four alternatives were developed. One of those is the repurposing of a vehicle lane in order to provide bike lanes with larger safety buffers and physical separation.

“To make it a wider path, of course the drivers are going to yell and cry,” Cajina said. “Everybody pays taxes (for road safety), and we pay tolls. Now, the drivers will be like, ‘How come now we have one lane?’ If you did that, making it a lane and a half, the emergency lane on the left side would have to disappear. But I’m not an engineer.”

Part of these “new” county ideas actually surfaced in 2012, when the Village of Key Biscayne laid out groundwork by then-Mayor Frank Caplan, calling for a resolution “urging the county to establish a toll on bicyclists for the purpose of installing and maintaining a permanent physical safety barrier between bicyclists and motor vehicles on the entire length of Rickenbacker Causeway and Crandon Boulevard within Crandon Park.”

“Money is money,” Cajina said, laughing. “I don’t think people are going to pay a toll to ride here — I would not do it. But coming to Key Biscayne is safer than (most of) Dade-County. Sooner or later, there, one of those drivers will get you.”

This meeting comes a week after Miami-Dade County commissioners voted to press on with a resolution calling for a “request for proposal,” or a public RFP, in which the county could advertise for other bidders to challenge what is being called a longer-range “Plan Z Consortium.” That idea was presented to county officials in March and, according to a memo by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, was vetted through architectural and financial officials, and is considered a viable plan.

The public-private proposal, submitted by investor entity Partners Group (USA) Inc., and consulting entities Zyscovich Architects and J. Kardys Strategies, LLC, calls “for the design, build, finance, operation and maintenance of a proposed project that provides a solution for bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements, development and expansion of parkland and beachfront along the Rickenbacker Causeway, replacement of Bear Cut Bridge, and sea level rise coastal resiliency improvements and maintenance of the Venetian Causeway.”

Some commissioners were hesitant to go ahead with the plan because details, including costs, are being kept confidential in order to preserve the proprietary aspects so other bidders would not just copy the groundwork and come in at a lower price.

Commissioner Raquel A. Regalado plans to hold a public discussion on that issue in the near future to address Key Biscayne residents’ concerns.

Key Biscayne, unfortunately, has had its share of vehicle vs. cycling incidents, one notable case, in fact, leading to legislation for harsher penalties for hit-and-run drivers.

While biking on the Rickenbacker Causeway can claim honors for its scenery, bike riding in Miami, in general, ranked 20th across America by insurance.org on the 2020 “Most Dangerous Cities” for cyclists, with 16 fatalities (none wore helmets, its research showed) over the previous four years. Ten years earlier, Miami was the second-worst city in the U.S. for bicycle safety in a study by The Alliance For Biking And Walking.

Other Florida cities ranked by insurance.org as dangerous for bicyclists were Fort Lauderdale (18th), Lakeland (10th), Pompano Beach (5th) and Cape Coral (No. 1). Two years ago, the Tampa Bay metro area was considered the most dangerous, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Incidents involving cyclists on the Rickenbacker Causeway include:

In January of 2010, a Miami musician from Venezuela was arrested for a deadly hit-and-run that left cyclist Christopher LeCanne, 44, dead on the causeway. He was riding in the bike lane. Carlos Bertonatti, 32, was sentenced to 12 years after facing a maximum of 35 years. Reports show he drove nearly 2 miles with the crumpled bike under his car before officers caught up with him. Authorities said later his blood alcohol was .122, over the state’s legal limit of .08.

In March of 2012, before dawn, a vehicle struck two cyclists in the bike lane. Aaron Cohen, a father of two, died a day later after reportedly suffering a devastating brain injury. His friend, Enda Walsh, suffered a broken leg. The driver turned himself in to authorities but it was 18 hours later, too late to check his blood for alcohol, and he received a 22-month sentence (although reports by the Miami New Times said he later received an extended sentence by violating his house arrest).

Activists, led by another cyclist, Mickey Witte, were outraged by the lenient sentence and went to Tallahassee to get the new law, called the Aaron Cohen Life Protection Act, passed, establishing a mandatory imprisonment of four years for drivers convicted of leaving a fatal crash, and taking away any protections that might arise for those driving under the influence and claiming they did not know they struck someone.

In January of 2015, another hit-and-run near Crandon Park Marina resulted in the death of cyclist Walter Reyes. The other man struck was Henry Hernández, who initially was in serious condition.

In June of 2018, Jorge Ruoco, then 50, was hospitalized, reportedly with spinal injuries, after being struck in the bike lane. That driver fled the scene.

In August of 2019, a motorcyclist was charged with one count of second-degree murder in the shooting of bicycle rider Alexis Palencia, 48, a father of two, on the causeway at about 6 a.m.

In June of 2020, on Virginia Key, two cyclists collided with a Miami-Dade Police cruiser, leaving one dead and the other injured on the access road near the water treatment plant off the causeway. Some say rides in that area can be dangerous in the early morning as the sun can blind drivers.

The National Highway Safety Traffic Administration, in 2020, reported that Florida continues to lead the nation in bicycle-related accidents and fatalities.

Bernard Zyscovich, an architect, urban planner and cyclist, and the man at the crux of the “Plan Z Consortium,” several years ago wanted to “kickstart a cultural change” by introducing what he called then as simply “Plan Z,” a separated, partly elevated cycle track that would connect the mainland to the causeway and account for future sea level rise. There was no way of knowing if the current proposal mirrors that.

Last year, the Village Council voted 6-1 to move forward with the 1.5 miles of highly visible green bike lanes on Crandon Boulevard at a cost of $300,000. The Crandon Boulevard Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Project was opposed by Council member Luis Lauredo, who expressed concern about spending money for a sport not primarily focused on residents’ needs and the fact that groups of some 100 riders, called pelotons, would be coming onto the island disrupting traffic.

Part of that cost is a $100,000 grant -- also taxpayers money, Lauredo pointed out -- from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Phase 1A of the county’s nearly $2 million Rickenbacker Causeway Green Bike Lane Segment A project began in December and should be completed this month, with improvements to signage and pavement markings from the Toll Plaza to the east end of Bear Cut Bridge.

“I used to race, ride 12 years ago,” Cajina said. “We have a beautiful place to ride, to race. It’s safer here, but at the same time riders can be very aggressive and take up the whole lane. I was one of those, even though I was always against it.

“But you’ve got drivers who are drunk, or are having a bad day or morning ... The riders you see on Wednesday and Friday mornings in group rides are experienced and know what they’re doing. Then Saturday and Sunday come, and it’s like they’re a dog in a cage all week and then they get released and seem to do anything.”

The July 15 public hearing takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. To register, click here then click Department Meetings Calendar and select Rickenbacker Repurposing Study Project No. 20150118.