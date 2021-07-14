Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County issued a swimming advisory after two consecutive beach water samples collected at Crandon Park North beach did not meet the recreational water quality standard for enterococci (greater than 70 colony forming units of enterococci per 100ml for a single sample).

The advisory recommends not swimming at this location at this time. FDH said the water contact may pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals.

The department monitors water quality at 16 sites in the county, including Crandon Park North, Key Biscayne and the water samples are being analyzed for enteric bacteria enterococci, which is an indicator of fecal pollution.

For more information, click here.