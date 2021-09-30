County Mayor Cava has special Rickenbacker RFP meeting, but no meaningful action taken

On short notice Wednesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava conducted a Sunshine Meeting to discuss changes to the controversial “Plan Z” project, which would delay the deadline for competitors’ submissions, but only two county commissioners attended and no action was taken.

If approved by the County Board of Commissioners, the “Plan Z” development project would privatize the Rickenbacker Causeway, upgrade bridges and roadways, open it for development, and likely involve toll increases to help pay for it all.

The changes to the project process, proposed last week by District 7 Commissioner Raquel Regalado, call for, among other things, rolling back the deadline for other developers to present competing proposals from December 13 to March of 2022.

However, during Wednesday’s meeting, Jose “Pepe” Diaz, chair of the Commission, said that while he is not against “tweaking” the RFP (request for proposal), “we are too far into the process” to make changes.

Cava said she moved quickly to schedule Wednesday’s meeting because Key Biscayne’s Village Council has called a special meeting for Thursday to discuss the Rickenbacker RFP.

After hearing the discussion at Cava’s meeting, Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey’s reaction was succinct: “We are still trying to get answers.”

At stake for Key Biscayne residents is whether they’ll get a say in the “Plan Z Consortium” development plan, which reportedly could cost upwards of $500 million for upgrades to the Rickenbacker and Venetian causeways.

Included in those upgrades are amenities such as an observation deck, bike shop, and banquet facility to go along with wider bicycle lanes, replacement of Bear Cut Bridge, repairs to the William M. Powell Bridge and resiliency efforts along the beaches and parks.

On Wednesday, Regalado called the project a “favorite child,” said the RFP could be tweaked and that she continues to advocate “for alternatives and more time.” She called the feedback received during several meetings with Key Biscayne officials and residents “thoughtful criticism,” adding that the County Commission “can take action” to remove some of the very design specific items on the RFP.

Diaz and Regalado were the only County Commissioners present on Cava’s Wednesday call.

Also present at the Zoom meeting was Bernard Zyscovich, the creator of Plan Z. He said his team “want to have the best result,” and said he would be open to releasing design details for the project if the county would “roll back” aspects of the RFP’s confidentiality clause. Zyscovich said they would need to maintain confidentiality protection on “financial and corporate” details.

Cava said a “value of money” analysis on the project is due in three weeks, which could provide more data for the county to make a final determination on the project. While the project includes the Venetian Causeway, Diaz is on record saying he is open to removing it.

The Key Biscayne Council meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss what formal position the village should take on the Rickenbacker project and RFP. Earlier this week, in an email to the Village Clerk, Councilmember Luis Lauredo proposed a resolution calling for the Village to request that the County Commissioners rescind the RFP.