County Parks & Rec puts the kabash on effort to have local tennis complex receive landmark status

Ever see a tennis ball strike the top of the net, spin upward and tumble back on the same side?

That's how close the Key Biscayne Tennis Association courts and complex came to becoming a Florida Heritage Landmark.

According to Jon Garito, who had served as the facility manager for 10 years before recently giving way to a new leadership, Miami-Dade County (and its Parks and Recreation division) blocked the application handed down by the State of Florida, saying, "it would violate the Crandon Parks Master Plan advertising clause."

Garito was dumbfounded by the reasoning, even speaking with Bruce Matheson, part of the Matheson family that deeded the park land to the County in the 1940's, Matheson "thought it was a great idea" to designate the facility as a landmark, Garito said.

"The thing is, we were kind of excited about that, and (the State) accepted our application, and we met all the criteria. The last thing was for Miami-Dade Parks and Rec to approve the application," Garito said. "But they would consider a landmark to be a (commercial) advertisement ...

"You'd think (the historic designation) would be a fantastic thing for the club and Miami-Dade. There are quite a few other landmarks on Key Biscayne. How this is considered an advertisement, I don't know. Maybe something else is going on. Who knows?"

The application, submitted last May, could have made the KBTA courts the only outright tennis facility added to the list of 987 landmarks designated by the Department of State in either the 30- or 50-year categories. Miami-Dade County also has specific requirements for its own set of landmark spots.

Now in its 43nd year in Crandon Park, the KBTA public, non-profit facility was built by hand with 150 charter member families, in a unique partnership with Dade County, as it was then known.

The facility, which has its entrance along the driveway path to the Crandon Park Golf Course, not only attracts Key Biscayne residents, but also players from Brickell, Coral Gables and Coconut Grove, and areas where condominiums have closed their courts to add new condo buildings.

Should KBTA ever fold, the area would become green space as is written in the Crandon Park Master Plan.

Among the 987 state-approved markers throughout Florida, as of last summer, 76 are in Miami-Dade County, including the U.S. Coast Survey base marker at 1200 Crandon Blvd., which represented the work Thomas Jefferson instituted in 1807, calling for a coastal survey of the entire United States.

Other Florida historical markers in Miami-Dade County – represented by the dark blue, cast aluminum signs with white lettering – include the area where Bobby Maduro Miami Stadium once stood on NW 10th Avenue and NW 23rd Street. It was the former spring home of the Baltimore Orioles, and even the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers. It was razed in 2001.

Also honored by the State of Florida is:

– Virginia Key Beach State Park, with its abundance of history during the era of segregation;

– The Cape Florida Lighthouse, which was built in 1825 and is the oldest structure in the county;

– The home of author and environmentalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas on Stewart Avenue in Miami;

– And a site in Hialeah marking Amelia Earhart’s final takeoff at the former location of Miami Municipal Airport, where she intended to fly around the world at the equator but never made it.

"It's a great thing to meet the criteria for that (state landmark)," Garito said. "Only a positive would have come from that, nothing negative."