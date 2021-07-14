Tuesday, Miami-Dade County postponed a virtual public hearing, originally scheduled for Thursday, July 15, to explore options to improve bicycle safety on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

The county’s Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department sent an email Tuesday afternoon advising those who have registered that “the meeting will be rescheduled for a later date.”

No reason was given for the postponement.

For more information on the postponement and new time, you can contact Jennie Lopez, Special Projects Administrator with the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces at jennie.lopez@miamidade.gov