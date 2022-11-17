County provides sneak peek of impending Bear Cut repair project

Repairs to Bear Cut Bridge on the Rickenbacker Causeway next year will require some patience with six weeks of single-lane closures overnight during a couple of phases of the overall estimated six-month project.

Key Biscayne and Miami-area residents were treated to a quick primer Wednesday night during a video meeting hosted by the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works committee.

The standard 10-year rehabilitation process for Bear Cut Bridge, which has segments constructed in 1944, will begin in the spring once construction crews arrive to reinforce and patch cracks, spalls and delaminations to beams, pillars and bulkheads. In all, 84 expansion joints will need to be reinforced as a result of lapping saltwater from storms.

Miami Mayor Daniella Levine Cava thanked District 7 Commissioner Racquel Regalado for her "incredible leadership, and our great team at Public Works to accelerate the planning for the causeway and this specific bridge. I know how critically important this causeway is, the roadway, this bridge, to residents and visitors.

"There have been many discussions over several years about the future of the causeway and the safety of the bridge ... so many of you call this your driveway."

Mayor Cava also thanked Village Manager Steve Williamson and Key Biscayne's new mayor, Joe Rasco, "a longtime friend," who was joined by Building, Zoning & Planning Director Jeremy Calleros Gaugher and Public Works Director Jake Ozyman.

"We're focusing on just a small piece of the puzzle," Mayor Cava said, regarding a future comprehensive plan of the Rickenbacker Causeway that could result in a completely new bridge if further studies indicate that path.

"Like the Mayor said, this is the beginning of a process," Commissioner Regalado said, who indicated that during the unsolicited process last year, "80% of the questions from residents of Key Biscayne was about Bear Cut. ... We wanted to do something comprehensive on the state of the bridge to give everyone comfort ...

"This is one of our most beautiful assets," she added, speaking about the scenic causeway.

Construction (a lot of it will happen below the bridge) is slated to begin in the spring and be completed by the fall.

What the project includes:

- One-lane overnight closures, intermittently, for a six-week period next year, between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., typically Sunday through Thursday.

- Rehabilitating the existing bridge at and below the driving surface, including 84 expansion joints, according to Jeff Easley, with Hanson Professional Services Inc. of Miami, and the consultant project manager.

What the project is not:

- It is not part of the Village or County Master Plans of the entire Rickenbacker Causeway.

- It is not part of what will be a Project Development and Environment (PD&E) study that will take 2 or 3 years to complete to see if Bear Cut Bridge will need more rehabilitation or complete replacement.

Key Biscayne resident and former Councilmember Gary Gross asked officials Wednesday night how secure the bridge would be, and for how long, after these repairs are done. The last rehabilitation work came in 2016.

Ryan Fisher, Manager of Highway Bridge Engineering with Miami-Dade County, said similar repairs to beams and columns on the William Powell Bridge were recently completed.

"We like to target more routine repairs so you don't run into a situation where you're making major repairs ... so, usually, 10-15 years," he said. "1944 is the oldest part (on Bear Cut); once they get to be this age, about every 8-10 years to keep it (safe).

The 2016 repairs resulted in a widening to the north side of Bear Cut Bridge, he explained.

"That widening has deep foundations, so that's some solace. Those deep foundations are (good)," Fisher said, noting that the 1944 area of the bridge does not have deep foundations. "But, you have newer sections from the '80's and from 2016 ... we were directed from your commissioner to look at it, it has been funded, and we are ready to put a study out."

Now, with the Village and County Master Plans on the table, Fisher said it's the perfect time to think of a major rehabilitation project or replacement in the next seven or 10 years.

"Had you replaced it five years ago, you may not have planned for the future of the area ... so, the timing is right."

Email DTPWOutreach@miamidade.gov to submit more questions before the next public meeting.