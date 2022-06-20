County’s new Bay Officer tells Rotary of commitment to cleaning bay from the source

Pumping some needed life into Biscayne Bay -- the "Blue Heart" of the South Florida community -- continues to be a priority for county and environmental stalwarts.

Irela Bagué, Miami-Dade County's first Chief Bay Officer, addressed members of the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne early this past Friday, explaining and showing an encyclopedia of objectives, initiatives and successes in a captivating, short video entitled "Celebrating Biscayne Bay Progress."

"Everything we're doing on land is impacting Biscayne Bay, and I mean everything," she said, referring to everything from fertilizer usage to man-made pollution of plastics and other trash.

One example Bagué pointed to was the recent flooding from a night of torrential rain.

"What happens during these heavy rain periods, we lower the canal levels (to handle all the water), meaning we flush it all into the Bay. "Oils, plastics, trash, it all ends up in Biscayne Bay, sadly."

Antiquated storm sewer systems (12,000 of the 100,000 in the county have been deemed compromised, she said) and marine pollution (with the increased amount of boating being done during the COVID pandemic) also have contributed to problems.

"It's not one smoking gun, but rather a variety of factors getting us to this point," she said, before listening to questions regarding the excessive construction that has been going on in the Miami area and its impacts, as well.

In the case of the recent flooding from a tropical disturbance, an older county stormwater system failed, allowing sewage to escape and forcing the closure of beach areas around Key Biscayne and Virginia Key.

"Upgrading and hardening our systems will be better for the environment," Bagué said. "We can’t afford beach closures and no-swim (days) ... the environment is our (economic driver)."

She said the Biscayne Bay Task Force (which she ultimately chaired) was an idea that extended from the Biscayne Bay Health Summit in 2015, "a call to action with many advocates and scientists, and their concern with what we were seeing," Bagué said.

"You know how important a healthy ecosystem is. When the seagrass goes, it's quite concerning. Biscayne Bay was at a tipping point. Once seagrass is gone, it's gone for good," she said.

Miami-Dade County Commission members, including Raquel Regalado, who represents the Key Biscayne area, wanted to know why this degradation was happening, and they met for 18 months, she said.

The report was completed in June of 2020, coincidentally just two months before a huge fish kill.

"The public was shocked to see what was happening," Bagué said. "It elevated us to the point that it took a tragic event, and we absolutely began prioritizing. Mayor (Daniella Levine) Cava has made the environment one of her priorities."

Bagué said her role as Chief Bay Officer is like a traffic cop, dealing with 34 cities, several surrounded by water.

"My job is to bring everyone to the table with the state and (federal) government," she said during the virtual meeting, not indicating what projects will be involved in the $20 million Gov. Ron DeSantis recently assigned for Biscayne Bay.

Since the Task Force report, the county has moved a number of projects forward, such as converting septic to sewer, starting in the northern ends; putting together a nutrient-reduction watershed; and establishing the strongest fertilizer ban in the state.

"No one should purchase, or use, anything with nitrogen from May 15-Oct. 31 ... even landscapers must be certified and abiding by the ban," Bagué said.

At the recent Biscayne Bay Marine Health Summit, "we were celebrating, we’ve accomplished so much," she said. "And we appreciate groups like the Rotary (for keeping the important topic in the spotlight)."

Bagué complimented Village Manager Steve Williamson for his commitment to getting Key Biscayne off of septic systems.

"Also, a lot of things are happening with the Army Corps of Engineers (control flooding on Key Biscayne) ... it's a lot of great things like this," she said, referring to the work by Williamson and Dr. Roland Samimy to help harden the dunes on the ocean side as just the start of a wider plan to ward off sea level rise and impacts of major storms.

The county has a campaign called "Baywatch," which, basically, is "see something, say something."

"This time of year, the high heat levels lower the oxygen table in the watershed ... we're hoping the heat doesn't get to that point," Bagué said. "(But) if you see algae blooms, or anything, send (the location) to baywatch@MiamiDade.gov or call 311."

The video, "Celebrating Biscayne Bay Progress," (and available at biscaynebayfl.com) shows seven major "wins" along various topics. Those included:

Water Quality

Governance

Infrastructure

Watershed Habitat Restoration and Natural Infrastructure

Marine DebrisEducation and Outreach

Funding.

Among those "wins" were the passing of the fertilizer ordinance; putting in the new "No Wake" signs in the Miami Marine Basin; overseeing the septic-to-sewer conversion and maintenance program; hosting 128 beach and shore cleanups, such as Baynanza and Clean Miami Beach; having derelict vessels removed; getting a $2 million award for the Biscayne Bay Harmful Algae Program; creating an interactive Biscayne Bay report card; establishing "1,000 Eyes on the Water" in the Miami Watershed; following through on a plastic-free Miami Beach and North Bay Village, and a Plastic-Free 305 initiative; and creating a special "MyBay" license plate.

That license plate, which supports the Biscayne Bay Fund, still requires 3,000 prepaid orders before the state will officially allow them into the mix, so it's important to hit that requirement "so we can start seeing them on (Interstate) 95."

Bagué said each year, a report card is released by the county, and the latest showed that "we're starting to see a lot of recovery" north of 79th Street. "We did the triage approach. Start where the bleeding is," she said. "Some areas showed improvement, but some didn’t. Weather and climate have a big factor."

She'd like to see the mangroves come back as in years past because it is "so valuable," because they filter water and create barriers for storm surge. "Nature had it right, but we came and changed things around; now we have seawalls all around," she said.

Members of the Rotary Club offered suggestions (circulating the Biscayne Bay Progress video in schools, for example, is a "great idea”) and asked questions -- primarily, what could Key Biscayne do to remove single-use plastics in stores and restaurants, for instance.

"The only recourse we have is education, having them transition voluntarily," Bagué said, noting the state government won't allow each municipality the right to create their own regulations (Miami Beach's plastic ban was grandfathered in). "If I'm in a restaurant, if they give me a straw, I give it back and explain why I don’t want it."

Plastics Free 305, she said, is expanding its outreach to more businesses, trying to convince them to "skip the straw and go to more sustainable products. The myth that they're more expensive is just a myth," she said.

And, as far as education goes, Florida International University has developed "Mission Biscayne Bay," a learning tool for K-12 students.

It's been an impressive start for Bagué and her staff to keep Biscayne Bay a resident- and tourist-happy destination.

The point is, Rotarian Bob Brookes said, "Miami is a great place to live, not just a great place to visit."

It seems everyone is getting pumped up about Biscayne Bay.