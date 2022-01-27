County’s Rickenbacker decision a win for Key Biscayne citizens who came together for the fight

Editor’s Note. This letter was sent via email to several community leaders in Key Biscayne and shared with Islander News.

Neighbors:

As you all know, Miami Dade County discarded the proposal to privatize the Rickenbacker Causeway. Commonly known as Plan Z, the Board of County Commissioners unanimously supported Mayor Levine Cava’s proposal to rescind the Request for Proposals. Commissioner Regalado sponsored the Resolution.

This was a resident driven team effort. It was only after we organized and repeatedly voiced our alarm with Plan Z and contacted their elected officials in opposition to it. Notwithstanding the naysayers and the uninformed we proved that with knowledge and skill you can successfully fight County Hall. It could not have been done without all of you. Thank you.

Additionally, at the same meeting the Board of County Commissioners approved the prioritization of the Bear Cut bridge. Commissioner Regalado made the motion and it was unanimously supported.

Prior to approval, Chairman Diaz questioned the urgency of replacing the bridge since it had been improved under the previous administration. He indicated that former Mayor Gimenez had asserted that said improvements were good for over 30 years. The County’s bridge engineer testified that, in his opinion, the bridge was safe but that the danger was the wave actions of a Category III Hurricane. The proposition was nevertheless approved.

Mayor Levine Cava now has 60 days to report back to the County Commission. We must closely monitor this issue.

It was a good day for Key Biscayne. It was a good day for citizen involvement. Let’s continue working together. We now need Key Biscayne to determine how our “driveway” can best serve us and our neighbors in Greater Miami. We need an efficient public roadway that is multi-modal and takes into account the safety of all its users. I look forward to joining you in that effort.

As always, I am available to provide further information or answer questions.

Again, thank you.

Fausto Gomez