Who would have thought crosswalks could feature so much technology?

Imagine walking on lighted pavement or seeing ground lights reflect your footsteps. How about pylons that pop up out of the road to halt traffic, or as you approach the crosswalk, motion/heat detectors triggering flashing caution lights for drivers?

But all Village of Key Biscayne Council member Luis Lauredo wants is simply to change the yellow flashers on busy Crandon Boulevard by Village Green to red flashers.

“I have witnessed several close calls with kids crossing from play fields, and heard from other residents and parents as well,” Lauredo said, fully realizing that “kids will be kids.”

But, he said, “We need to make it safer for them. The current situation is a tragedy waiting to happen.”

Pardon the pun, but it seems there is plenty of red tape involved in getting the green light to swap yellow flashers for red ones, which, “is a definite stop,” Lauredo said, and would avoid confusion for drivers who are accustomed to yellow meaning “caution.”

Lauredo has noticed red crosswalk lights in two other areas in South Florida — on the way to Key West in Key Largo and on Brickell Avenue, at the entrance of the iconic 51-story Santa Maria condominium. “So it can be done,” he said.

It’s been three years since he brought up the idea to Village officials who were then on board, but, he said, “it’s been considered, studied, analyzed, consulted, etc., and three years later, no action.”

Village Public Works Director Jake Ozyman said his department is making Crandon Boulevard safety issues the top priority this fiscal year and is actively seeking a solution.

But, Jose Llanes, Traffic Engineer for Miami-Dade County, in a written statement, said that the Rapid Flashing Beacons, which flash yellow, “is the industry standard” and is an approved product on the county’s inventory list. “The color of these flashers are not subject to change.”

However, he said, Ozyman could reach out to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) “to evaluate the feasibility of performing a pilot project using red flashers.”

Luis Espinoza, the Special Projects Manager and part of the Communications team with Miami-Dade Public Works, said, “Uniformity is the issue, so as not to confuse drivers, especially those new to the area, when going from one jurisdiction to another.”

Smart Growth America’s “Dangerous by Design” feature showed there were 1,549 pedestrians struck and killed over a recent 10-year span just in the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach area.

But, according to the American Automobile Association, even red lights would not guarantee safety. In 2017 alone, for example, motorists driving through red lights killed 939 people on U.S. roads, AAA reported.

Altogether, just in 2019, 6,237 pedestrians were struck and killed by drivers across the U.S. and 53,435 between 2010-2019, a staggering 45% increase from the previous decade, Smart Growth America reported.