Public schools on Key Biscayne and in the surrounding area remained at the head of the class as the Florida Department of Education released its Preliminary 2021-22 School Performance Grades for all schools.

For the third consecutive year, Miami-Dade County Public Schools is again an "A"-rated district, leading the state in school performance, according to Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres.

“It’s a special day for the school district,” Dr. Dotres said during a news conference this pas week.. “It is a day of recognition ... for what so many across this district have done and the work they have labored in to really create some encouraging results on behalf of students."

The news also was welcomed by former Superintendent Albert Carvalho, who tweeted: "The impossible became the inevitable again. Proud of our last collective journey! Thank you @MDCPS’ teachers and leaders, students and parents, staff, and community on another A-district rating! Three years in a row. Thank you!"

Carvalho left the district months ago to lead an even larger school district in Los Angeles.

More than half of Miami-Dade schools — 225 schools, or 54% — earned an "A" rating this year.

Broward County schools received a "B," missing an "A" by one percentage point.

Individual schools are graded on a variety of factors, including standardized test scores, graduation rates and industry certifications earned.

Miami-Dade School Board member Mari Tere Rojas, who represents Key Biscayne among her District 6 facilities, was proud of the students, teachers and administration.

“A big thank you to our students and our parents,” said Rojas during a news conference at the Miami-Dade iPrep Academy building in downtown Miami.

Among the schools in proximity to Key Biscayne:

- The Key Biscayne K-8 Center was again rated an "A" school; in fact, the last time it was a "B" school was back in 1999 and 2000. It received an 83% mark on English Achievement and 84% on Math Achievement.

- MAST Academy posted 91% marks on both English and Math, continuing a streak of "A" ratings that began in 2000. MAST's school at Florida International University received 95% marks on English and Math.

- Coral Gables Senior High bumped its score to an "A" after a three-year run of "B" ratings ending in 2019. For English, the school received a 55% mark, while Math came in at 44%.

The Key Biscayne K-8 Center had come under fire this past school year when parents voiced complaints involving a lack of specific subjects being taught, the lack of communication from the administration, and even outdated elements on school grounds.

After school ended, the district made some personnel moves, one involving the lateral transfer of Principal Michele Coto to be the principal at Shenandoah Middle School, a 1,300-student magnet school in the City of Miami.

The K-8 Center vacancy was recently filled by Julissa Piña, who had been the principal at “A”-rated Rockway Elementary and previously was the Principal at Coconut Grove Middle School.

Among the key findings in the Florida Department of Education report:

- The percentage of “A” schools in Miami-Dade County Public Schools increased by 8 percentage points from 46% in 2018-2019 (pre-pandemic) to 54% in 2021-2022.

- 99.5% of all M-DCPS schools earned “A,” “B” or “C” school grades.

- 77% of all M-DCPS schools earned “A” or “B” school grades, as compared to 58% statewide.

- The percentage of M-DCPS schools earning “A” school grades outpaced other large districts, including Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Orange and Palm Beach.

- Nearly 78% of students reportedly are economically disadvantaged In Miami-Dade County, compared to 69% statewide.

In Broward County, 45% of schools received an "A," while 79% of schools received at least a "C" or better.

Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright said in one report that teacher shortages were just one of the challenges the district faced and will challenge a couple of "F" grades to see if the overall "B" grade could be bumped up to an "A."

The Preliminary 2021-2022 School Performance Grades is available on the Assessment, Research, and Data Analysis website.

The Florida Department of Education calculates school grades annually based on up to 10 components, including student achievement and learning gains on statewide, standardized assessments and high school graduation rate. School grades provide parents and the public an easily understandable way to measure the performance of a school and understand how well each school is serving its students.

It is the first full-year grading report issued since 2019 before the pandemic struck. Schools also could opt out of the performance rating a year ago.