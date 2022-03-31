As Miami-Dade County moves closer to imposing new recertification regulations for condos and other towering buildings following the collapse last year of the Champlain Tower South in Surfside, Key Biscayne building owners and homeowners associations on Tuesday got a look of what they face to make sure their buildings are safe and secured.

Since the June 24 tragedy that claimed the lives of 98 people, the county has been working on a new set of guidelines to bring old structures up to code and help to prevent another calamity.

County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, whose district covers Key Biscayne, and members from the Miami-Dade County building department, hosted a meeting at the Community Center to update attendees on the pending regulations.

The county is proposing to accelerate the recertification guideline from 40 years to 30 years for threshold structures that are more than 50 feet tall and at least 5,000 square feet.

When it collapsed, the Champlain Towers South was 40 years old and was going through the 40-year recertification process required by the county

Regalado said 11 bills related to the Surfside tragedy were filed during the 2022 Legislative Session in Tallahassee, but they never made it past subcommittees.

She said that was probably in the best interest for Key Biscayne because one proposed bill, which proposed a 20-year recertification guideline for buildings about three miles of the coast, would have impacted the Village.

“None of us agreed with it,” Regalado said.

The county's proposed recertification guidelines include:

building owners be required to have inspections by certified structural engineers and architects to certify their buildings are safe pulling the proper permits to correct any structure problems condo associations be required to make public on the county database by next year all financial statements, engineering reports and maintenance documents for long-term structural concerns about the buildings.

Most of the documents were currently available to property owners but were otherwise not available to the public.

The county said the information could impact the value of condos from potential buyers who may shy away from significant maintenance and repair obligations and financial and other challenging issues.

In addition, building owners will be held responsible for paying housing costs for displaced residents when a structure is deemed unsafe and residents must evacuate.

And buildings that are deemed unsafe will be posted on the website of the county's property appraisal, Regalado said.

Buildings will be penalized if they fail to comply with the new guidelines.

Furthermore, the county's building official must notify Miami-Dade's Emergency Management Office regarding unsafe buildings.

Regalado said the Key Biscayne currently has 127 buildings under the threshold structure and the county has over 6,000 condominiums and homeowners associations that are also required to make public financial statements and structural safety reports public.

"Key Biscayne is in good shape but has a lot of work to do," Regalado said.

Last year after the Surfside tragedy, Key Biscayne, where more than half of its 13,000 residents live in condos, compiled a list of properties that have either had 40-year recertifications, are coming due for 40-year recertifications or were built before Hurricane Andrew in 1992 when the building code was not strong.The village prioritized the structures for more inspections to make sure they are deemed safe.

Regalado said 80 percent of towering buildings throughout the county that are 40 years old and older have structure problems, some due to unsafe inspections. Though she didn't report any injuries due to unsafe structures, she said the county's guidelines will make sure inspections are legitimate for safety purposes.

"People signed off on some things that are not correct," she said. "The guidelines will allow the building official to hold building owners' feet to the fire for felonious inspections."

Some condo associations were concerned the state may approve the 20-year recertification for buildings near the coast during next year's Legislative Session.

Miami-Dade County Building Official Edward Rojas said if the state pushes it to 20, impacted building and condo owners will go through a two-year transition to comply with the new set of guidelines without any penalties.

"We have to strike a balance somewhere," he said. "It's a good adjustment and a good start to the road of reform."

Jeremy Calleros Gauger, Key Biscayne's building, zoning and planning department director, said the Key Biscayne government can't create its own policy for recertification building guidelines, only can enforce them.

As village and county leaders work together on building recertification, Gauger outlined several steps to help village building owners comply with the proposed county guidelines which would be recorded in the village's database as well.

The steps include providing structural engineering reports for deficiencies, records of contractors applying for permits to correct the work, inspections and engineer recertification reports.

Like the county, Gauger said the village will conduct inspections to make sure the structures are brought up to code. He added that building owners who miss their deadlines won't be penalized as long as they are making efforts to make their buildings safe.

"We're enforcing the code but not penalizing them for work in the process," he said. "A building owner may not have the same kind of deadline with someone replacing an outlet. We keep the pressure on but not penalize them."

Key Biscayne Mayor Micheal Davey, who attended the meeting said "I live in a condo and need to know what to do to be safe and make Key Biscayne safe."

Sam Schrager, president of Sands of Key Biscayne Condo Association, said he doesn't have any problems with the proposed new regulations.

But he said he grew frustrated over the lack of communication when it comes to upgrading maintenance issues in the building.

Schrager said certified engineers and architects approved the building's certification for maintenance and safety issues and sent it to the county but the village says otherwise.

"We don't wait 10 years, we have maintenance compliance ongoing," he said. "I'm very frustrated because when everything is approved, we get a letter from the village saying it's a violation. Our certification is accepted but the village said no."

Gauger said there's a mix up with the database for the village and the county that caused the issue. "We need to do better with the record keeping with the county's database," he said. "It was a record issue that caused that problem."

Regalado said the county is expected to approve the new guidelines this year which will take effect in 2023.