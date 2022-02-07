County toughens building recertification process to improve condo safety

Last week, Miami-Dade County commissioners unanimously approved a motion on the first reading of an ordinance that revises procedures and bolsters the existing building recertification code, providing an increased layer of safety to condo residents.

Sen. Rene Garcia is the prime sponsor of the ordinance, which, in short, calls for:

- a 30-year inspection (rather than the county’s current 40-year mark), and every 10 years after;

- two-year notices before the structure is to be inspected;

- providing for an electrical disconnect if the building is declared unsafe;

- a wider range of penalties;

and, the revocation of rectification status when based on misrepresentation.

A public hearing is set for April 13 before the Chairman’s Council of Policy Hearing. The ordinance, if passed, would apply to all municipalities in the county, including Key Biscayne.

These measures coincide with recent recommendations by state legislators, who a week ago took the first step in imposing a potential statewide recertification code with many similar regulations, but adding that any residential structure higher than three stories shall be inspected at the 20-year mark and every seven years thereafter.

The modified amendments would affect “threshold” buildings greater than three stories or 50 feet, which have an occupancy of 500 or more, and exceed 5,000 square feet. It would not affect single-family residences or duplexes.

If the ordinance passes, structures built between 1983-1992 shall be required to have a 30-year inspection no later than March 31, 2024. However, those built between 1983-86 shall be exempt in lieu of the 40-year plan already in place in Miami-Dade County.

Building officials would provide two-year and then one-year notices, although it would not affect a property owner’s timely requirement to certify the structure in case a notice was never received. Property owners also could have their inspection done as early as two years prior to the building’s recertification anniversary.

They would have 90 days to furnish the local building official with documents marking it safe or have 150 days to make the necessary repairs, with a possible 60-day extension.

Among the various penalties outlined are $500 for failure to maintain a building in a safe condition, $500 for not timely completing modifications, and $1,000 for unlawfully making an excavation which endangers an adjoining property or is a menace to public health or safety.

The ordinance states that property owners in the “threshold” category could find recertification reports to average $200-$250 per living unit, while commercial buildings, such as warehouses and strip malls, could average $0.15 to $0.29 a square foot.

If a building is declared “unsafe,” the ordinance would require condo associations to notify all unit owners and residents before the county takes its next steps.