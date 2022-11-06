The 75th anniversary for the Jubilee Celebration of Crandon Park is November 9-10, and Miami-Dade County and volunteers are sprucing up the park for the diamond commemoration.

The county holds two clean-up projects each month, but the latest one on October 22 was extra special in preparation for the park celebration.

Robert Carmona, one of the managers for the 808-acre Crandon Park, said more than 60 volunteers gathered for the clean-up day at Crandon Park. The county’s Parks and Recreation Department holds clean-up days on the south end of the park on the 4th Saturday of each month, and on the second Saturday for the park’s north part.

On Oct. 22, the volunteers got their hands dirty while weeding, mulching and planting 200 native trees and pollinator plants at the park. They also planted shrubs and flowers in the garden section of Crandon Park.

The new plants will help increase local biodiversity for butterflies, bees and hummingbirds.

The volunteers also removed 64 pounds of debris and microplastics from the park’s shoreline.

Carmona said cleaning up and protecting the environment is important.

"It's extremely important – removing 64 pounds of trash along the shoreline and planting trees," he said. "It's important to have a wide range of things in the park to connect the wildlife to wild places."

The 75th anniversary celebration will feature band concerts, including a reggae singer in the garden section of the facility, said Carmona.

Representatives from the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will also be on hand to demonstrate how to grow fruit trees and plant gardens in residential backyards, he added. "It's a day highlighting the connection between Crandon Park and the nature of South Florida."

Crandon Park is located just north of Key Biscayne off the Rickenbacker Causeway. The park is named after former County Commissioner Charles H. Crandon, who was the catalyst for getting the causeway built as part of an agreement with the William John Matheson family, which donated the park to the county.

Crandon Park also includes a marina, tennis center and golf course, located on both sides of the causeway. The park included a 48-acre zoo before it moved to its current location in Southwest Miami-Dade in 1981.

Activities in the park include picnicking, biking, canoeing, kayaking, sailing, kiteboarding, skateboarding, snorkeling and nature tours.

Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation Director Maria Nardi said Crandon Park is the county's crown jewel andis the most used park among the 283 outdoor recreation facilities in Miami-Dade.

"Our love and appreciation of the natural world and the environment is a positive change for the conservation and preservation of our precious outdoor spaces, like our public parks and beaches," she said. "Crandon Park is a place for the community to enjoy themselves."