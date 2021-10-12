Court denies appeal for rehearing on GO Bond lawsuit against Key Biscayne

Quietly, a resident’s attempt to strike down the Village of Key Biscayne’s $100 million General Obligation Bond Referendum, approved by voters in November, has been put to rest. For the time being.

The Circuit Court of the 11th Judicial Circuit in Miami-Dade County submitted an order denying the Plaintiff’s motion for a rehearing, which was likely the last of the arguments — at least in that courtroom.

“It is over subject to a possible appeal,” said Village attorney Joseph H. Serota, who indicated that Judge Samantha Ruiz Cohen no longer has the case.

The latest motion, filed July 14, came in the wake of resident Gustavo Tellez’s lawsuit seeking to invalidate that vote, contending he and others didn’t have the proper information to cast a reasonable ballot. The original filed date of the lawsuit goes back to Sept. 25, 2020, well before the election took place.

The 11th Judicial Circuit’s decision, handed down on Sept. 28, read in part:

“The Motion fails to present any legal or factual basis to obtain a rehearing. Instead, the Motion simply rehashes and repeats the same arguments previously made, which were rejected by this Court. ... On this basis alone, the Motion should be denied. Additionally, Plaintiff’s Motion is entirely without merit.”

Attorney David Winker, who has represented Tellez in the fight, said: “We have the utmost respect for the process and the court and its decision ... (we) will be availing ourselves of our appellate rights at the 3rd District Court of Appeal.”

Voters on the island approved the GO Bonds by a 57-43 percent margin on Nov. 3. Bond money was targeted to protect the Village from effects of sea-level rise and hurricanes.

When the Village filed for Summary of Judgement this summer, Serota told Judge Ruiz Cohen that the Plaintiff only had a “speculative argument” and never produced enough facts “to show (the ballot) was clearly and conclusively defective.”

The judge ruled in favor of the Village, ending Tellez’s lawsuit. But then Winker filed a motion for a rehearing, contending that several issues might have been overlooked. That motion was based on three counts:

1. The Bond Referendum should have been authorized by an ordinance rather than a resolution.

2. The Bond Referendum language should have included the words “Yes” and “No” (as opposed to “For Bonds” and “Against Bonds”).

3. Voters were not informed of the Bond Referendum’s purpose because the specific projects to be funded were not in the referendum or resolution, thereby giving Council members “a blank check,” Tellez contended through his attorney.

In her earlier ruling, Judge Ruiz Cohen said voters: had “extensive” public notice and information regarding the bonds; that there was no evidence of any Referendum money being borrowed without an ordinance; and that pending discovery by Winker would not prevent the Court from ruling on this motion.

According to the November 3 ballot approved by voters, money from the bonds are to be used in three areas of resiliency and sustainability: 1. Mitigate effects of sea level rise and flooding; 2. Protect Village beaches and shoreline; and 3. Harden infrastructure to the effects of hurricanes.