COVID forces postponement of Village’s 30th Anniversary celebration

Blowing out the candles on the Village of Key Biscayne’s 30th anniversary party is a tough call to make, but Village Manager Steve Williamson said Sunday it’s what had to be done — for now, at least.

“Postponing a party is something we didn’t want to do, but we don’t know where COVID (the situation) is going to be,” Williamson said. “It just didn’t make sense to go through with it at this time. We may be out of it (the peak of the pandemic) by Sept. 24th and 25th, or we may not.”

Preliminary plans called for celebrations to take place in “a couple places” on the island.

“Unfortunately, we have to lock it in, the fireworks, the bands ... and they all need down payments,” said Williamson, who wasn’t going to risk spending money that might go to waste.

“Our goal is still to have it this year, whether it’s a standalone (party) or whether we tie it in with another event,” he added. “We’re still working together with the (Community) Foundation, they’ve always been a big partner, and, of course, all of our great civic partners.”

The actual anniversary of the Village’s incorporation was June 18.